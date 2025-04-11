Bengaluru-Tumakuru road tragedy: Family of three killed in car crash, two children injured

A family of three lost their lives in a tragic road accident near Dabaspet on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Thursday morning, police said. The family was reportedly en route from Bengaluru to Tumakuru.

According to news agency PTI, the victims have been identified as Gopal (60), his wife Shashikala (55), and their daughter Deepa (30). The family was reportedly en route from Bengaluru to Tumakuru to attend a family function when the incident occurred.

(Also Read: RCB launches ‘Kannada Jilebi’ campaign in Bengaluru to promote local language among non-native fans)

According to the police, the accident took place around 10.30 am. Gopal, who was driving the car, is believed to have lost control of the vehicle, which then rammed into the sidewall of a bridge.

Deepa's two young children, who were also in the car at the time, sustained minor injuries in the crash. A senior police officer confirmed that the children were immediately taken to a nearby hospital and are currently out of danger.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.

KSRTC bus rams into house

In another accident, on Wednesday, at least 30 people were injured after a KSRTC bus lost control and rammed into a house near Jayapura in Chikkamagaluru district.

The incident occurred between Moorugadde and Jaladurga, when the Bengaluru-Sringeri bus veered off the road and crashed into the residence of one Puttappa Poojary. The impact left a portion of the house damaged and injured several passengers on board.

The bus, which belonged to the Bengaluru depot, was carrying 45 passengers at the time of the accident. Of those injured, ten were rushed to the government hospital in Jayapura, while two, including the driver, Venkappa, were shifted to the taluk hospital in Koppa for further treatment.

Shanta, a resident of the house that bore the brunt of the crash, also sustained injuries.

(Also Read: ‘Will Bengaluru tunnel road project be scrapped if…’: MP PC Mohan questions BBMP)