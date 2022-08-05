Benglauru rains: School kids ferried on tractors after parents' cars get stuck
- The residents reportedly rented two tractors to send their kids to school.
Heavy rainfall that lashed Bengaluru over the past two days have left residents struggling with flooded roads. In a video shared online, children can be seen travelling from their house to their school - on a tractor - due to waterlogging in their neighbourhoods.
The video is from the Rainbow Drive Layout on Sarjapur Road; parents can be seen placing their children on a tractor. The video also showed the basement of apartments in flooded with rain water and residents unable to get to their vehicles to drop children to school.
Therefore, they rented two tractors, a report by the Deccan Herald said.
In another video shared online angry residents can be seen staging a protest in front of the community gates; they were protesting the fact that several routes to Rainbow Drive Layout were flooded. Residents said no official had turned up to help clear the flood.
The video shows residents blocking the busy road and one of the residents can be heard saying, "We have been living in the flood for the last 24 hours and it is extremely tough for our families. Neither BBMP officials nor politicians have appeared here to bring us out and the situation is very alarming as we cannot step in inside the community."
The India Meteorological Department said Bengaluru has seen 63.3mm rainfall so far this month - already the most rain in August in any of the past five years. Department records indicate that average rainfall during this month was 3.0 mm.
