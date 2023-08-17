‘Betrayal of Karnataka farmers’: Ex CM Basavaraj Bommai attacks Congress on Kaveri issue

Former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai attacked the Congress government in the state and said that it gave up on Kaveri water issue with the neighboring Tamil Nadu state. He said that the government has betrayed the farmers of the state by releasing Kaveri water to Tamil Nadu.

‘Betrayal of Karnataka farmers’: Ex CM Bommai attacks Congress on Kaveri issue

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read - Foolish to scrap National Education Policy in Karnataka, says ex-CM Basavaraj Bommai

Speaking to news agency ANI, Bommai said, “Congress never fought for the benefit of state farmers. Instead of using 32 TMC of water, Tamil Nadu has already used 60 TMC of water. The Karnataka government failed to fight against it; they didn't even discuss it with the Kaveri Water management authority. It is nothing but the betrayal of Karnataka farmers, during the tough times.”

Bommai also said that the farmers are unhappy with the government's decision to release Kaveri water to Tamil Nadu. “Karnataka received deficit rainfall this year and the agriculture in the state needs plenty of water. In such a situation, the Congress government has betrayed the farmers,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, BJP MLA and son of former CM Yediyurappa, BY Vijayendra alleged that the Congress government wants to favor the DMK government only because they are part of INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance). In an X post, Vijayendra wrote, “Is releasing water to Tamil Nadu by @INCKarnataka led govt despite failed monsoon in Karnataka part of compromise they made with their I.N.D.I.Alliance partner DMK. This alliance of opportunists will push Karnataka to a never seen crisis. Their greed for power is crossing all limits.”

On Tuesday, Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar announced that the state government decided to release 10 TMC of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. ““There is no need to involve the apex court in the issue. Though we do not have enough water for Karnataka, we decided to release 10 TMC of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. We are already working on this issue,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tamil Nadu water resources minister Duraimurugan earlier alleged that Karnataka does not have a heart to share water with Tamil Nadu though it has water, and this has been the stance of the Karnataka government ever since the Cauvery dispute arose decades ago.