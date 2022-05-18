Bhagat Singh chapter still in book: Karnataka Textbook society
Amid allegations of removal of a lesson on freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and inclusion on RSS founder KB Hedgewar coming to the fore, for which the Karnataka government came under sharp criticism from the opposition parties on Tuesday, the Karnataka Textbook Society clarified that the chapter has not been removed and that the book is still in the printing stage.
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar termed it as an “anti-national” move. “Today, they are removing Bhagat Singh, tomorrow they will remove Mahatma Gandhi,” he said, adding, “Let us never forget the sacrifices of those who freed us from colonialism.”
Meanwhile, the Karnataka Textbook Society managing director MP Madegowda said on Tuesday,“Media is broadcasting that the lesson on Bhagat Singh has been dropped and a lesson on Hedgewar added. But that is not true as the lesson on Bhagat Singh has not been dropped in the revised Class 10 Kannada textbooks. Presently, the textbook is in the process of printing.”
Madegowda said, “The committee framed under the chairmanship of writer Rohith Chakrathirtha will re-look and revise the social science and Kannada language textbooks. The committee has revised social science books of Class 6 to 10 and Kannada language textbooks of Class 1 to 10 for 2022-23.”
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann also criticised the BJP on Tuesday. Kejriwal had tweeted: “Why do BJP people hate Amar Shaheed Sardar Bhagat Singh ji so much? Removal of Sardar Bhagat Singh ji’s name from school books is an insult to his sacrifice.The country will not tolerate such humiliation of its martyrs at all.”
Organisations like All-India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) and All-India Save Education Committee (AISEC) had alleged that a speech by Hedgewar was included in the textbook, while omitting a lesson on Bhagat Singh, PTI reported.
Earlier, Karnataka’s minister for primary and secondary education BC Nagesh had defended the decision to include Hegdewar’s speech, stating that the part only refers to the late leader talking about inspiring people, especially youngsters.
Nagesh and Rohit Chakrathirtha could not be reached for comments despite repeated attempts.
“There is no omission of Bhagat Singh from the textbooks but a larger portion on the leader has been added. Misinformation is being spread that the chapter on Bhagat Singh was omitted. The people raising objections should first read the textbook and then comment,” said an official from Nagesh’s office, requesting not to be named.
With Agency Inputs
