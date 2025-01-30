"BJP and RSS worshipping the person who killed Mahatma Gandhi": Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with Congress leaders, paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi's Vidhana Soudha in Banglore to mark his 77th death anniversary. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (PTI)

CM Siddaramaiah was joined by Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, MLAs, and other dignitaries. Speaking on the occasion, Siddaramaiah reflected on the significance of the day.

"Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on January 30 and it's a day of big sorrow. We should respect those ideologies which Mahatma Gandhi left for the country," he said.

Siddaramaiah highlighted Gandhi's teachings on tolerance, unity, and equality, stating, "Mahatma Gandhi always taught tolerance with all religions. We are a country which has unity in diversity which Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. BR Ambedkar said in the constitution. No caste or religion is superior or cheap." He emphasized the importance of preserving these values in modern India.

The CM then turned to criticize certain political forces, saying, "From the last few years, some anti-constitution, anti-federal system forces are trying to ruin the country. BJP and RSS are making statements that they will make the country one religion, one language, and one culture, which Mahatma Gandhi and Ambedkar opposed."

Siddaramaiah continued to criticize BJP and RSS for their stance on the Constitution. "Constitution and federal system must be saved, Congress is fighting for it which is very important and necessary at this point of time," he said. He also accused BJP and RSS of idolizing individuals who played a role in Gandhi's assassination, stating, "BJP and RSS are praising and worshipping the person who killed Mahatma Gandhi."

The CM concluded, "This country wouldn't have gotten freedom without Mahatma Gandhi, RSS and BJP people inhumanly killed such a great person."

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 77th death anniversary.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Tributes to Pujya Bapu on his Punya Tithi. His ideals motivate us to build a developed India. I also pay tributes to all those martyred for our nation and recall their service as well as sacrifices."

India observes Martyrs' Day on January 30 to pay tribute to the bravehearts who laid down their lives for the nation's freedom. This day also commemorates the martyrdom of Mahatma Gandhi, who was assassinated on this day.