Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Leopards spotted wandering in residential areas of North Bengaluru. Video

ByHT News Desk
Jan 30, 2025 03:54 PM IST

Large paw prints of leopards have been spotted in the vicinity of north Bengaluru, further confirming their presence

CCTV footage has captured two leopards roaming through residential areas in North Bengaluru during the night, causing concern among locals. Reports indicate that the big cats have attacked cattle and dogs in the area, prompting officials to urge residents to stay vigilant. In response, the forest department has deployed traps in an effort to safely capture and relocate the leopards.

Leopards spotted roaming around Bengaluru's Shivakotte Gram Panchayat.
Leopards spotted roaming around Bengaluru's Shivakotte Gram Panchayat.

Also Read - 'He is the world's asset': Karnataka DY CM DK Shivakumar pays floral tribute to Gandhi

Take a look at the video

A viral video, recorded from a home security camera in Shivakotte village near Yelahanka, shows the leopards prowling around a house. Additionally, large paw prints have been spotted in the vicinity, further confirming their presence. Several such videos are circulating in local WhatsApp groups, sparking anxiety among residents. However, the forest department has reassured the public, advising them to remain calm and take necessary precautions.

Officials had previously confirmed leopard sightings in Shivakotte Gram Panchayat and its surrounding villages. To ensure public safety, the forest department has intensified night patrols and placed cages at strategic locations. Despite these efforts, the leopards have remained elusive, according to a senior forest official.

Also Read - Karnataka records over 33,600 teen pregnancies in 3 years, Bengaluru Urban tops: Report

In another recent incident, there were reports of a leopard sighting in Electronics City. However, after an investigation, officials determined that the animal in question was a wild cat rather than a leopard.

Leopard sightings have become increasingly common in Bengaluru, especially on the city’s outskirts, due to rapid urban expansion encroaching upon their natural habitat. Apart from North Bengaluru, frequent sightings have been reported around Bannerghatta National Park. Residents of Soladevanahalli, in particular, have raised concerns over the rising number of encounters with leopards. Local authorities acknowledge that these incidents are not isolated, as several leopards have been venturing into residential areas in search of food.

The growing number of attacks on domestic animals, particularly pets, has heightened fear among residents, who worry about their safety. Addressing these concerns, Bengaluru Rural Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Sarina Sikkaligar stated, “We have received multiple complaints from villagers regarding leopard sightings. These animals often stray into human settlements at night in search of food. In the past week alone, we have relocated three leopards to Bannerghatta Biological Park. We are also actively conducting awareness programs to educate villagers on precautions to take.”

As authorities continue their efforts to capture and relocate the leopards, residents have been urged to remain cautious and report any further sightings to the forest department.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On