Leopards spotted wandering in residential areas of North Bengaluru. Video

CCTV footage has captured two leopards roaming through residential areas in North Bengaluru during the night, causing concern among locals. Reports indicate that the big cats have attacked cattle and dogs in the area, prompting officials to urge residents to stay vigilant. In response, the forest department has deployed traps in an effort to safely capture and relocate the leopards. Leopards spotted roaming around Bengaluru's Shivakotte Gram Panchayat.

Take a look at the video

A viral video, recorded from a home security camera in Shivakotte village near Yelahanka, shows the leopards prowling around a house. Additionally, large paw prints have been spotted in the vicinity, further confirming their presence. Several such videos are circulating in local WhatsApp groups, sparking anxiety among residents. However, the forest department has reassured the public, advising them to remain calm and take necessary precautions.

Officials had previously confirmed leopard sightings in Shivakotte Gram Panchayat and its surrounding villages. To ensure public safety, the forest department has intensified night patrols and placed cages at strategic locations. Despite these efforts, the leopards have remained elusive, according to a senior forest official.

In another recent incident, there were reports of a leopard sighting in Electronics City. However, after an investigation, officials determined that the animal in question was a wild cat rather than a leopard.

Leopard sightings have become increasingly common in Bengaluru, especially on the city’s outskirts, due to rapid urban expansion encroaching upon their natural habitat. Apart from North Bengaluru, frequent sightings have been reported around Bannerghatta National Park. Residents of Soladevanahalli, in particular, have raised concerns over the rising number of encounters with leopards. Local authorities acknowledge that these incidents are not isolated, as several leopards have been venturing into residential areas in search of food.

The growing number of attacks on domestic animals, particularly pets, has heightened fear among residents, who worry about their safety. Addressing these concerns, Bengaluru Rural Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Sarina Sikkaligar stated, “We have received multiple complaints from villagers regarding leopard sightings. These animals often stray into human settlements at night in search of food. In the past week alone, we have relocated three leopards to Bannerghatta Biological Park. We are also actively conducting awareness programs to educate villagers on precautions to take.”

As authorities continue their efforts to capture and relocate the leopards, residents have been urged to remain cautious and report any further sightings to the forest department.