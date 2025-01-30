Menu Explore
Karnataka records over 33,600 teen pregnancies in 3 years, Bengaluru Urban tops: Report

ByHT News Desk
Jan 30, 2025 03:26 PM IST

Bengaluru Urban recorded the highest number of teen pregnancies at 4,324 cases.

Karnataka reported 33,621 cases of teenage pregnancies between 2021-22 and 2023-24, highlighting a concerning trend that has persisted over the past decade.

The data comes from the Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) portal under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.(cottonbro)
The data comes from the Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) portal under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.(cottonbro)

According to Times of India report, Bengaluru Urban recorded the highest number of teen pregnancies at 4,324 cases. Other districts with significant cases included Vijayanagar (2,468), Ballari (2,283), Belagavi (2,224), and Mysuru (1,930). The data comes from the Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) portal under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Social media and teenage behavior

Naganna Gowda, chairman of the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR), pointed to the role of social media in shaping teenage behavior. “Teenagers are increasingly exposed to online content that influences their decisions, sometimes leading to risky behaviors and early relationships, which in turn contribute to unintended pregnancies,” he said as reported by the publication.

Annual data suggests fluctuating numbers, with 11,792 cases reported in 2021-22, rising to 13,198 in 2022-23, before dropping to 8,631 in 2023-24, the report added. The decline in the most recent year indicates that awareness campaigns and preventive initiatives may be yielding positive results.

Recognizing the need for continued intervention, the state government plans to expand awareness programs in the 2025-26 academic year. These initiatives will be carried out in collaboration with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and the KSCPCR to educate adolescents and promote preventive measures.

