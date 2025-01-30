'He is the world's asset': Karnataka DY CM DK Shivakumar pays floral tribute to Gandhi

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary on Thursday. Karnataka Congress president and deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

Speaking to ANI, he highlighted Gandhi's global influence, stating, "Mahatma Gandhi is not the country's asset, he is the world's asset. All global leaders are following his ideals and teachings... He is the father of the nation and let us salute him and follow his ideals."

Shivakumar emphasized the relevance of Gandhi's values in today's world and urged people to adopt his principles of non-violence and unity.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and former MP VS Ugrappa took a strong stance against recent remarks made by Mohan Bhagwat, the head of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Ugrappa criticized Bhagwat for claiming that India did not gain independence in 1947, but rather, "the nation got freedom on the day Ram Mandir was built."

"This is how Mohan Bhagwat disrespected the Constitution," Ugrappa said, asserting that Bhagwat's statement undermines the democratic and constitutional foundations of India. "Mohan Bhagwat must have been arrested and sent behind bars. Every villager must protest against such a statement and file a complaint against him for his statement," Ugrappa added.

The Congress leader also referred to Bhagwat's remarks about Lord Rama, saying, "I have a habit of reading Ramayan, Rama never said he's a god, he's an emperor who became god through his ideologies."

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with Congress leaders, paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi's Vidhana Soudha in Banglore to mark his 77th death anniversary.

CM Siddaramaiah was joined by Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, MLAs, and other dignitaries. Speaking on the occasion, Siddaramaiah reflected on the significance of the day.

"Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on January 30 and it's a day of big sorrow. We should respect those ideologies which Mahatma Gandhi left for the country," he said.

Siddaramaiah highlighted Gandhi's teachings on tolerance, unity, and equality, stating, "Mahatma Gandhi always taught tolerance with all religions. We are a country which has unity in diversity which Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. BR Ambedkar said in the constitution. No caste or religion is superior or cheap." He emphasized the importance of preserving these values in modern India. (ANI)