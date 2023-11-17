Almost six months after the assembly elections results in Karnataka, the BJP has announced senior MLA R Ashok as the Leader of Opposition in Congress ruled southern state, after a daylong meeting held at a five-star hotel in Bengaluru on Friday. Though various strongmen of BJP were in the race for the post, the party has chosen the Vokkaliga leader and former deputy CM as LoP.

BJP appoints Vokkaliga strongman R Ashok as Leader of Opposition in Karnataka

Earlier, R Ashok said that there are four to five aspirants for the post of LoP. “There are four to five aspirants including me. Our only objective is Narendra Modi should become Prime Minister once again, so without any confusion or hindrance the new leader will be elected. I spoke to (V) Sunil Kumar, (C N) Ashwath Narayan yesterday. Whoever becomes the leader, no objection. Party is great, Modi as PM once again -- is our slogan,” he said.

Ahead of upcoming general elections, LoP is set to play a crucial role in Karnataka where the BJP was defeated in the assembly elections. The high command of the party recently appointed former CM’S Yediyurappa son BY Vijayendra, the Lingayat leader and first time MLA as the state BJP chief.

In the elections to the 224-member assembly held in May this year, the Congress ousted the BJP from power with a landslide victory. The Congress got 135 seats, the BJP 66 and the JD(S) 19.

