BJP blames Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar for Bengaluru stampede, CM to reply in Assembly today

Karnataka BJP president Vijayendra Yediyurappa on Thursday held Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar directly accountable for the June 4 stampede outside Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, which claimed 11 lives during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) IPL victory celebrations. Former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra.(ANI)

What Vijayendra Yediyurappa said?

Yediyurappa, speaking in the Assembly, said it was the Congress government that decided to host the grand felicitation, ignoring police warnings. “The government has taken disciplinary action against police officers, but the larger issue is the death of 11 innocent people. This was not the police department’s decision. It was CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM Shivakumar who insisted on organising the programme outside Vidhana Soudha,” he said. According to him, senior police officials had requested more time to prepare for such a massive rally, but the government pushed ahead regardless.

Earlier, a two-member bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) had observed that RCB bore responsibility for the unprecedented crowd of three to five lakh people outside the stadium. However, Yediyurappa argued that the state government cannot escape blame, since it was ultimately their call to hold the event.

The June 4 celebrations turned tragic when an overwhelming crowd, estimated at nearly three lakh, gathered at the stadium to catch a glimpse of the RCB team celebrating their maiden IPL title. The stampede left 11 dead and several others injured.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to address the issue and respond to the opposition’s allegations in the Assembly today.