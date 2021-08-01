BJP central leadership likely to decide on Karnataka cabinet expansion by August 2, says CM Bommai

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the decision of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s central leadership pertaining to the state cabinet expansion would arrive at the latest by Monday (August 2). When asked if the party’s central leadership would take a week to decide on the issue, Bommai said, “I expect it today or tomorrow,” news agency PTI reported.

Earlier on Saturday, too, Bommai made similar comments when he said he expected a message from the party’s high-command in a couple of days regarding the state cabinet expansion. He was on a two-day visit to Delhi during which he had met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president JP Nadda, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Mansukh Mandaviya and other ministers from Karnataka.

Upon his return from the visit to Bengaluru, Bommai also said that he could not reveal if the cabinet expansion will take place in two stages. Further, he also said that he had not submitted any list of ministers to the senior leaders in Delhi.

Also read | After CM change, buzz grows over Karnataka cabinet rejig

Meanwhile, Bommai also said that he would visit Delhi again soon following which the cabinet would be decided. “I could not meet JP Nadda (BJP National President) today, but had met him yesterday. Most likely they will send a message to me in two days and I will have to go to Delhi once again. We will finalise the cabinet,” news agency PTI quoted Bommai as saying earlier on Saturday, adding, “Ours is a national party. Suggestions and discussions should happen. After that a decision will be taken (on cabinet expansion).”

Bommai was elected for the state’s top post on July 27 at the BJP’s legislature party meeting after former chief minister BS Yediyurappa decided to step down. He assumed office on July 28 and is currently the only cabinet member of his government.

Several senior leaders within the party and members who joined from the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition in 2019, have already expressed their desire to be part of the cabinet.

(With agency inputs)