BJP demands apology from Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah over remarks linking vaccines to heart attacks

The BJP on Sunday mounted a sharp attack on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, demanding an unconditional apology over his recent comments linking a rise in cardiac arrests, particularly in Hassan district, to COVID-19 vaccination. The demand comes after an expert committee, appointed by the state government itself, found no scientific evidence to support such a link. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi led the charge, calling Siddaramaiah’s remarks “irresponsible and politically motivated.” Addressing the media in Hubballi, Joshi said, “Premier institutions like ICMR, NCDC, and AIIMS-Delhi have already clarified that COVID-19 vaccines do not cause heart attacks. Now, the Karnataka government’s own expert panel, led by Dr Ravindranath of the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology, has confirmed the same. Will the Chief Minister apologise now?”

Joshi alleged that Siddaramaiah’s statements were part of a broader attempt to discredit vaccines developed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure. “They thought the pandemic would work against the Prime Minister, but he managed the crisis with care and compassion. The vaccine rollout saved millions, and now the opposition is resorting to misinformation,” he said.

Why did the controversy begin?

The controversy stems from Siddaramaiah’s recent remarks suggesting a connection between the sudden spike in heart attacks in Hassan and the COVID-19 vaccination drive. He had also questioned the speed at which the vaccines were approved, comments that drew criticism from scientists, political opponents, and industry leaders, including Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

To investigate the matter, the Karnataka government had constituted a panel led by Dr Ravindranath. In its findings, the committee stated that there was no causal link between COVID-19 vaccination and sudden cardiac deaths. Instead, it described the issue as multifactorial, pointing to behavioural, genetic, and environmental risk factors.

The Jayadeva Institute’s report echoed findings from global studies, reaffirming that vaccination offers long-term protection against cardiac events, rather than causing them.

BJP spokesperson and former minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan also slammed Siddaramaiah, accusing him of spreading unverified claims that could erode public trust in vaccines. “The Chief Minister made a reckless statement without citing any scientific evidence. His comments undermine the credibility of Indian-made vaccines. He owes an apology to the people of Karnataka,” Narayan said.