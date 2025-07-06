Ganesh idol desecrated in Karnataka's Shivamogga: BJP alleges rising anti-Hindu acts under Congress rule

A fresh political storm has erupted in Karnataka after the alleged desecration of Ganesha and Naga idols in Shivamogga’s Raggigudda locality triggered tension and public outrage on Sunday. Ganesh idol damaged in Karnataka's Shivamogga, alleged Karnataka BJP,

The incident, which took place in Bangarappa Layout under Shantinagar ward, saw unidentified miscreants allegedly vandalise recently installed idols and dump the Naga idol into a roadside drain, according to police sources. The act drew sharp condemnation from local residents, who termed it a deliberate provocation and an attack on religious sentiments.

While the police rushed to the spot, registered a case, and tightened security to prevent unrest, the incident quickly snowballed into a political flashpoint, with the BJP accusing the Congress-led state government of emboldening “anti-Hindu elements.”

BJP state president and Shikaripura MLA BY Vijayendra took to social media platform ‘X’ to allege a pattern of targeted attacks under the Congress regime. “In Raggigudda, miscreants desecrated the idols of Ganesha and Sheshanaga and threw them into a drain,” he wrote. “After a brief pause, anti-Hindu elements have resumed their acts of mischief in Shivamogga.”

Vijayendra didn’t stop there. He squarely blamed the Congress government for creating an atmosphere where such incidents thrive. “The @INCKarnataka government, which views Hindu organisations with suspicion, has become the backbone of anti-Hindu forces. In Shivamogga district especially, miscreant activity has reached extreme levels,” he said. He warned that the government would have to face the consequences if it failed to act decisively. The Congress has not responded to the allegations as of now.

Meanwhile, police officials said the situation remains under control and that additional forces have been deployed in the area. Senior officers have assured the community that strict action will be taken against those involved in the vandalism.