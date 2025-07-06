Bengaluru weather to stay cloudy and cool with possible light showers this week: Report

Bengaluru is in for another stretch of cloudy skies and intermittent rain this week, as light to moderate showers are expected to continue, reported Deccan Herald. The city, which has already been experiencing a streak of light rainfall in recent weeks, is likely to remain cool and overcast in the coming days. As per IMD data, Bengaluru will see mostly cloudy skies and intermittent rain throughout the week. (PTI)

Also Read - Bengaluru senior citizen legally wins refund fight against tour operator after firm withholds her passport

According to the report, the rains will be accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph. The persistent gloomy weather is attributed to prevailing monsoon systems over the Indian subcontinent.

At present, a monsoon trough at mean sea level extends from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan to the northeast Bay of Bengal, passing through several key cities including Bhiwani, Agra, Banda, Dehri, Purulia, and Kolkata. In addition, an offshore trough is currently active from south Gujarat to the Karnataka coast.

Due to these atmospheric conditions, Bengaluru will continue to see generally overcast skies, with occasional spells of rain and strong breezes. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain mild, with maximums around 28°C and minimums near 20°C.

Also Read - No link between Covid vaccine and heart attacks, says expert panel after row between Siddaramaiah, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

While the monsoon season had promised above-average rainfall for the city, June ended with a shortfall. The deficit, officials said, was largely due to the unusually heavy pre-monsoon showers in May, which disrupted the early momentum of the monsoon.

Despite the slow start, meteorologists remain optimistic that July could bring more consistent rains to the region as monsoon systems strengthen along the western coast.

Orange alert for 8 districts in Karnataka

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued an orange alert to the eight districts in Karnataka as moderate to heavy rains are predicted in those areas. Dakshnina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Belagavi, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga are expected to see moderate to massive showers until July 9.