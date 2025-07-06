No link between Covid vaccine and heart attacks, says expert panel after row between Siddaramaiah, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

A recent investigation by a state-appointed expert committee has concluded that Covid-19 vaccinations are not linked to a rise in heart attack deaths in Karnataka, countering CM Siddaramaiah's recent claim, news agency PTI reported. The panel’s findings come in the aftermath of over 20 sudden cardiac deaths reported in Hassan district, which sparked a public row involving the Chief Minister and Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw reacted to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's statements which suggested that the sudden spike in heart attack related deaths in Hassan district were due to the COVID-19 vaccines.

The committee, led by Dr C N Ravindranath, Director of the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, found no connection between early-onset cardiovascular conditions and previous Covid-19 infection or vaccination. In fact, the study found evidence that vaccines may offer long-term protection against cardiac events.

Contrary to popular speculation, the real drivers behind the increase in cardiac incidents appear to be the continued prevalence of traditional risk factors, such as hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, smoking, and lifestyle-related issues, the report stated. The findings echo international research, the panel said, which has also failed to establish any causal link between Covid-19 vaccines and sudden cardiac deaths.

While a temporary spike in cardiovascular events is observed shortly after recovering from Covid-19 due to heightened inflammation, the report clarified this effect does not persist in the long term. The panel emphasized that the recent spike in cardiac fatalities cannot be pinned down to a single cause. Instead, the situation reflects a complex interaction of behavioural, genetic, and environmental contributors.

The committee has proposed a series of public health measures, including nationwide surveillance for sudden cardiac deaths, the creation of autopsy-based registries, and cardiovascular screening programs starting at school age.

The social media spat between Siddaramaiah and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw: What really happened

CM Siddaramaiah in a social media post had raised questions and the possibility that COVID-19 vaccinations might have contributed to fatalities in Hassan. “It cannot be denied that the hasty approval and distribution of the Covid vaccine to the public could also be a reason for these deaths, as several studies worldwide have recently indicated that COVID vaccines could be a cause for the increasing number of heart attacks,” he had posted.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw had strongly criticized the statements, replying, “COVID-19 vaccines developed in India were approved under the Emergency Use Authorisation framework, following rigorous protocols aligned with global standards for safety and efficacy. To suggest that these vaccines were ‘hastily’ approved is factually incorrect and contributes to public misinformation."

This led to a back-and-forth, with Siddaramaiah saying that seeking clarity is not misinformation, and that it is an act of governance rooted in empathy.

Mazumdar-Shaw later agreed with the need for investigations into sudden deaths but reiterated that the regulatory process followed for vaccine approval met international standards. “My response was that due process was followed as prescribed by WHO for safety and efficacy for Emergency Use Authorisation,” she wrote. “Losing lives in a sudden manner is always tragic, and I am glad an investigation is being conducted in Hassan district,” she added.

(With inputs from PTI)