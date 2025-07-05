A social media spat between chief minister Siddaramaiah and Biocon Executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has brought renewed attention to the safety of COVID-19 vaccines and their possible long-term side effects. The exchange follows mounting concerns in Hassan district, where a spike in sudden heart-related deaths has raised public alarm. Caution not anti-science, says CM as slugfest over vaccine heats up

The chief minister’s initial remarks on July 1 questioned whether the deaths could be connected to the fast-tracked rollout of vaccines during the pandemic. While acknowledging that the vaccines were introduced under extraordinary global circumstances, Siddaramaiah suggested that the speed of approval may have overlooked long-term effects.

“It cannot be denied that the hasty approval and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines to the public could also be a reason for these deaths,” he said in a post on the social media platform X, citing emerging global research linking vaccines to heart-related complications.

To address public concerns, Siddaramaiah said his government had formed an expert committee led by Dr Ravindranath KS of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research. The panel’s mandate is to determine whether there is any scientific link between the vaccine rollout and the recent deaths in Hassan.

In response, Shaw on Thursday challenged the chief minister’s framing of the vaccine development process, calling it misleading and inaccurate. She said that India’s vaccines were granted Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) after meeting globally accepted safety and efficacy norms. “To suggest that these vaccines were ‘hastily’ approved is factually incorrect and contributes to public misinformation,” she wrote, while also noting that side effects, though rare, did occur with any vaccine.

In her follow-up post, Shaw said she agreed with the need for investigations into sudden deaths but reiterated that the regulatory process followed for vaccine approval met international standards. “My response was that due process was followed as prescribed by WHO for safety and efficacy for Emergency Use Authorisation,” she wrote. “Losing lives in a sudden manner is always tragic, and I am glad an investigation is being conducted in Hassan district.”

By Friday, the discussion intensified as Siddaramaiah returned to the issue, stating that his role as chief minister obligated him to respond to the distress of families who had lost loved ones. “When parents lose their young children or families lose breadwinners without warning, seeking clarity is not misinformation; it is an act of governance rooted in empathy,” he said.

The chief minister further argued that questioning vaccine safety should not be equated with denialism or anti-science sentiment. He referred to studies published in journals such as Nature, Circulation, and the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, which have examined risks like myocarditis and cardiac arrest among younger populations post-vaccination. He also cited an admission by AstraZeneca about rare but serious side effects. “Scientific caution is not anti-science,” Siddaramaiah said, adding that “publicly funded stakeholders must acknowledge both the benefits and the potential risks without fear or favour.”

He clarified that his use of the term “hastily” was in reference to the emergency rollout timelines that global health agencies, including the WHO, had termed a “calculated risk” during the height of the pandemic. “Haste is not a sin when saving lives,” he said, “but acknowledging potential unintended consequences is wisdom.”

Meanwhile, the Union health ministry dismissed any connection between COVID-19 vaccines and the recent deaths. Referring to data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the ministry asserted that the vaccines were both safe and effective, with serious adverse reactions being extremely rare.