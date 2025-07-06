Indie dog goes missing in Bengaluru, army doctor who rescued him flies home for search: Report

In a quiet Bengaluru neighbourhood, a family continues to search for their furry friend who vanished without a trace over a week ago. Kalu, an 18-month-old Indie dog has been missing since the night of June 28, leaving his family devastated, The Times of India reported. Kalu was rescued by army doctor Harshita in Arunachal Pradesh and has been missing since June 28. (Representative image)

Kalu’s journey began in the remote mountains of Arunachal Pradesh, where he was discovered as a frail puppy by Army doctor Harshita while she was posted on duty in late 2023. Among four abandoned pups, Kalu was the only one to survive after Harshita took them in and nursed them back to health with veterinary help. The bond was instant — she named him Kalu and brought him along as she transferred to Guwahati, and later, Belagavi in Karnataka.

Due to her demanding schedule in Belagavi, Kalu was relocated in November 2024 to her family home in Govindarajanagar, Vijayanagar, where he quickly developed a routine of night walks after dinner. But on June 28, Kalu stepped out for his usual stroll and never returned.

The family — Kusuma BH, a government employee; her son Bharat; and Harshita — has been working tirelessly to bring Kalu home. Within days of his disappearance, the family received a possible lead — a tipoff that Kalu was seen near a bar and restaurant in Basaveshwaranagar, about three km from home. By the time they arrived, he was gone again.

Not willing to give up, the family launched a city-wide search campaign. Over 500 posters featuring Kalu’s image have been distributed across Basaveshwaranagar, Mahalakshmipuram, Kurubarahalli, JC Nagar, and other localities. A reward of ₹15,000 has been announced for any credible information about his whereabouts, the report stated.

The family has also turned to social media for help. When Harshita learned about Kalu’s disappearance through a family group message, she immediately flew to Bengaluru from Arunachal Pradesh and has since joined the daily search, combing streets from dawn to dusk, Kusuma told the publication.