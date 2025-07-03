After tiger deaths, 20 dead monkeys found near Bandipur forest in Karnataka: Report

Days after five tiger deaths rocked Karnataka’s forests, a fresh wildlife tragedy has emerged near Bandipur. At least 20 monkeys were found dead, stuffed into plastic sacks and dumped along a road in the buffer zone of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, forest officials confirmed according to a report by Indian Express. The discovery was made early in the morning on the Kandegala-Kodesoge Road near Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district. (Representational Image)

The discovery was made early in the morning on the Kandegala-Kodesoge Road near Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district. Locals who noticed the suspicious bags around 6.30 am immediately alerted the forest department, the report added

A rapid response team, including officials from the Gundlupet division, veterinarians, and sniffer dogs, rushed to the scene. Upon inspection, it became evident that the monkeys had likely been killed elsewhere and transported to this location to evade detection. Two monkeys were found alive and taken to a veterinary hospital in Gundlupet for urgent treatment.

According to the publication, officials have ordered post-mortem examinations to ascertain the cause of death and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area.

The Project Director of Bandipur Tiger Reserve also visited the site for an on-ground assessment. Forest personnel suspect foul play and have registered a case, with a special investigation team now tasked with probing the incident.

Tiger deaths in MM Hills

This incident comes close on the heels of a major wildlife crime just a few days earlier. On June 27, a tigress and her four cubs were found dead in the M M Hills Wildlife Sanctuary, also in Chamarajanagar district. Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre later confirmed the arrest of three individuals accused of poisoning a cattle carcass, which was consumed by the tigers.

Following the tiger deaths, the state’s forest department suspended key personnel from the Hanur Wildlife Division. Deputy Conservator of Forests Y Chakrapani, ACF Gajanna Hegde, and RFO Madesh were placed on compulsory leave. Their responsibilities have since been reassigned to other officers, including DCF Santosh Kumar G.

A high-level committee led by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests B P Ravi has been constituted to investigate the tiger deaths, while the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has deployed a separate Special Investigation Team.

