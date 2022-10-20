BJP govt responsible for pothole deaths, says Kumaraswamy

Potholes in Bengaluru have turned into death traps, said Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday, days after a 50-year-old woman, who was riding pillion on a scooter, fell on the road while trying to navigate a pothole and run over by a state transport bus.

“Potholes have turned into death traps. After another loss of life near Lulu Mall, the govt is enacting drama to show they are active. Where is the permanent solution? Murderous potholes are responsible for series of deaths,” Kumaraswamy tweeted.

Blaming the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Karnataka government for the woman’s death, he added: “Karnataka BJP government is directly responsible for death of people caused by potholes. BBMP (civic body) must take full responsibility for the loss of life & pain suffered by innocent. Concerned officials should answer.”

“But the same potholes are boon to others. More potholes mean more money to their pocket,” he said in a series of tweets. “They have no shame, even after being warned by the court to arrest corrupt officials, they continue to be arrogant.”

The remarks came two days after the woman, Umadevi (50), who fell off a scooter and was run over by a bus on Monday in the Rajajinagar area of Bengaluru, died of her injuries at ESI hospital. Umadevi was riding pillion on the scooter being driven by her daughter Vanitha. She fell when Vanitha tried to swerve to avoid a pothole and was run over by a state transport bus — sustaining severe injuries to her head and legs, her daughter had said on Monday.

“Ill-fated Umadevi lost her life. You cannot wash your hands off by paying compensation,” the JD(S) leader said. “At least from now roads should be scientifically built and managed.”

While Bengaluru was once renowned as ‘Garden City’, ‘Pensioners Paradise’ and ‘Silicon Valley’, today it has turned into a city of potholes or pothole valley, he said. “Today, the city is known as Gundigaluru (city of potholes), Adwana Nagara (cluttured city) & Potholes Valley. Percentage in works is reason for city getting such negative image.”

Earlier, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said he has ordered the police to conduct a probe into the matter. “I have given instructions, corporation (BBMP) commissioner also met. What has happened there (pothole) and repairing it is one part... I have also asked the police to inquire into the reasons for the death, the complaint received and report back,” he told reporters. “Once the report comes, I have directed officials to take action against the guilty.”