BJP, JD(S) seek apology from Karnataka minister over remarks on farmers

Karnataka minister Shivanand Patil’s remarks that farmers “wish for drought so that their loans are waived” have triggered sharp reactions from the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (Secular) who on Monday demanded an unconditional apology from the minister. Patil, however, has argued that his statements were taken out of context. Karnataka minister Shivanand Patil’s remarks that farmers “wish for drought so that their loans are waived” have triggered sharp reactions from the Opposition. (X)

Addressing an event in Belagavi district on Sunday, Patil – who holds the sugarcane development and textiles portfolio — had said, “Water from Krishna river is free. Electricity is free. The chief minister also gave seeds and fertiliser. Now, farmers have only one wish – that there should be repeated droughts, because their loans will be waived.You should not wish that way -- even if you don’t wish there will be drought once in three-four years.”

Noting that the state was reeling under one of the worst droughts and CM Siddaramaiah has already announced waiver of interest on medium term loans, he said: “Some (CMs) had waived loans itself, I need not tell you that, whether Siddaramaiah or Kumaraswamy or Yediyurappa (as CMs) have waived farm loan in the past.”

State BJP president B Y Vijayendra lashed out at the ruling Congress over the remark.

“Shivanand Patil has once again insulted the farmers. I urge the Chief Minister to immediately call him and expostulate him, and if he is not able to mend himself, take his resignation,” he said, and recalled another such remark made by Patil a few months back.

In September, Patil had stoked a controversy when he claimed that farmer suicides in the state are increasing by leaps and bounds “after the state government hiked compensation” for the family of the deceased from ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh.

Former BJP national general secretary C T Ravi, too, accused Patil of insulting farmers. “Making him continue as Minister will make Congress a party to his sins. This shows the height of intoxication of power. If the CM doesn’t act, people will act... farmers are not beggars, no one can tolerate such a statement,” he said.

JD(S) state president and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said: “The minister should exercise great caution, sensitivity and restraint when talking about these issues,” he said, demanding an unconditional apology and an immediate retraction of his statement.

As criticism mounted, Patil said the Congress was pro-farmer and accused the media of “creating a controversy”.

“If you (BJP) are concerned about farmers, then lift the ban on sugar export, rice export and onion export… Does the government have money all the time to waive loans?” he said, accusing the Opposition of trying to pit farmers against him and the Congress government.