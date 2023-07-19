BJP leader writes to Karnataka education min over Kannada lecturer's post ‘mocking’ Chandrayaan-3

Suresh Kumar, a senior leader from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka, on Monday demanded a clarification from a Kannada lecturer for allegedly mocking the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 mission.

BJP leader Suresh Kumar.(ANI)

The lecturer works at a government pre-graduate college in Bengaluru's Malleswaram, and had posted on social media that the moon mission will fail this time around as well.

The BJP leader wrote a letter to the Karnataka education minister Madhubangrappa in this light, and asked how the lecturer can motivate students if he posts such things on social media. Murthy tweeted in Kannada, “e salavu chandrayan -3 tirupati naama ansatte”, meaning “Chandrayaan-3 will fail this time around as well.”

The letter, dated July 17, read that Hulikunte Murthy, a Kannada lecturer at Malleswaram Government Pre-Graduate College showed "unhealthy" behaviour by posting against the ISRO's ambitious lunar mission.

"While the entire country wishes and prays for the success of Chandrayaan-3, Hulikunte Murthy has shown unhealthy behaviour by posting on social media that 'this time also Chandrayaan gone case' (e salavu chandrayan -3 tirupati naama ansatte)," it said.

"He has shown his freedom of expression in this way. How can such a person motivate our students? I request you to check on him and warn him not to repeat this kind of irresponsible behaviour," the letter further stated.

Notably, a group of ISRO scientists had offered prayers at the Tirupati Balaji temple in Andhra Pradesh ahead of the mission's launch.

Chandrayaan-3 took off from the face of the earth on Friday from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota. It is expected to land on the moon on August 23, after which it will operate for one lunar day, which is approximately 14 Earth days.

(With inputs from ANI)