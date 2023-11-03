‘BJP MPs should get relief released from Centre for farmers’: CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launching an attack on Bharatiya Janata Party MPs said that if the BJP is concerned about farmers, BJP MPs should work and seek relief released from Centre to the state instead of criticising the state government.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru.(PTI)

Siddaramaiah was speaking to the media in Koppal on Thursday. While responding to media's question, he questioned the centre for the delay in the release of drought relief and said that the government has submitted a request for drought relief of ₹17,900 crore but central government is showing a step-motherly attitude towards Karnataka by not giving time to meet the state ministers and not releasing wages of about ₹600 crore under NREGA scheme.

In response to a question on why the party's central leaders visited Bengaluru, the CM stated that the Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and KC Venugopal visited to discuss about upcoming Lok Sabha elections and discussions were also held regarding the appointment of chairmen to Boards and corporations.

Further responding to former Chief Minister B.S. Yediurappa's statement that no minister is visiting the districts regarding drought management, the CM said that all the district ministers are visiting their respective districts, listening to the grievances of the people and responding to their hardships.

" ₹900 crores has been released by the state government to solve the drinking water problem and the district collector has already been given a grant to provide drinking water system in the district and if there is demand, the government will provide the grant immediately," said Siddaramaiah.

When asked about subsidy for agricultural pump sets being stopped for farmers, the CM said that this matter is related to the agriculture department and will be looked into and assured that subsidy to agricultural pump sets will be continued.

CM expressed belief that his government would complete its five-year term and will go in elections and again people will again vote for them. He further claimed that his government fulfilled the promise by implementing five guarantees despite BJP bankrupting the state.

