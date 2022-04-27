Blame game over Bengaluru youth electrocution: Who is responsible?

22-year-old Kishore's death on a Bengaluru footpath by electrocution may have been caused by reverse current in a broken internet cable, according to the police.

On Monday evening, Kishore died on the spot instantly after trying to pull out a hanging wire stuck in a tree on a footpath near a park in Bengaluru's Sanjaynagar, as he was returning home from work with his cousin.

After police officials examined the spot where the incident had occurred in NGEF Layout, they told the media that there are two reasons for the electrocution.

One of them being the reverse current in an internet cable that was connected to a router from a house in the neighbourhood. The other reason could have been the broken cable, meaning it did not have a protective outer sheath. Therefore, as soon as Kishore touched the wire, he was instantly electrocuted.

Initially, netizens and Kishore's family blamed the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), the electricity supplier and maintenance board of the city, alleging that the board's negligence has caused the fatal incident. However, Times Now quoted a BESCOM Assistant Electrical Engineer as saying that the cable touched by the victim did not belong to the board, and that it was a communication cable used for TV and internet.

While many called this a transfer of blame, police have told Deccan Herald that the broken cable wire belonged to a private internet service provider, whose officials are being questioned. However, Kishore's family reportedly did not believe in the revelation and protested outside the BESCOM office, demanding compensation. Police is then said to have cleared the protesting crowd and asked the internet service provider to compensate the family accordingly.

The tragic incident sparked safety concerns that came from citizenry all across the city and even outside, who said that a common man is not even safe on a footpath anymore. This is the second electrocution incident in less than two weeks.

In the first incident that happened earlier this month, 21-year-old Vasant, a resident of Mangammanpally, was electrocuted when he came in close contact with a cut wire hanging from an electric pole amid heavy summer rains in Bengaluru. In both cases, complaints have been registered against the BESCOM for alleged neglige