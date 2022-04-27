Blame game over Bengaluru youth electrocution: Who is responsible?
22-year-old Kishore's death on a Bengaluru footpath by electrocution may have been caused by reverse current in a broken internet cable, according to the police.
On Monday evening, Kishore died on the spot instantly after trying to pull out a hanging wire stuck in a tree on a footpath near a park in Bengaluru's Sanjaynagar, as he was returning home from work with his cousin.
After police officials examined the spot where the incident had occurred in NGEF Layout, they told the media that there are two reasons for the electrocution.
One of them being the reverse current in an internet cable that was connected to a router from a house in the neighbourhood. The other reason could have been the broken cable, meaning it did not have a protective outer sheath. Therefore, as soon as Kishore touched the wire, he was instantly electrocuted.
Initially, netizens and Kishore's family blamed the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), the electricity supplier and maintenance board of the city, alleging that the board's negligence has caused the fatal incident. However, Times Now quoted a BESCOM Assistant Electrical Engineer as saying that the cable touched by the victim did not belong to the board, and that it was a communication cable used for TV and internet.
While many called this a transfer of blame, police have told Deccan Herald that the broken cable wire belonged to a private internet service provider, whose officials are being questioned. However, Kishore's family reportedly did not believe in the revelation and protested outside the BESCOM office, demanding compensation. Police is then said to have cleared the protesting crowd and asked the internet service provider to compensate the family accordingly.
The tragic incident sparked safety concerns that came from citizenry all across the city and even outside, who said that a common man is not even safe on a footpath anymore. This is the second electrocution incident in less than two weeks.
In the first incident that happened earlier this month, 21-year-old Vasant, a resident of Mangammanpally, was electrocuted when he came in close contact with a cut wire hanging from an electric pole amid heavy summer rains in Bengaluru. In both cases, complaints have been registered against the BESCOM for alleged neglige
-
Why NRI/Management medical seats in Karnataka are staying vacant
In a shocking reveal, the Department of Medical Education's data has showed that a major portion of medical seats under the NRI/management quota have no takers in Karnataka. As many as 72% of the total seats reserved under the NRI/management quota were vacant between 2017 and 2021. According to a report in a leading daily, the seats go unclaimed during the counselling rounds conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority, due to unaffordable fees.
-
Karnataka: 146 held in connection with Hubli stone-pelting incident
As many as 146 people, including All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Corporator Nazeer Ahmed Honyal, were arrested in connection with the stone-pelting incident that took place at Old Hubli Police Station on April 16, the police informed on Wednesday. On Saturday, the AIMIM leader and Hubli unit president Dadapeer Betgeri was arrested in connection with the incident. Earlier, the husband of AIMIM Corporator Irfan Nalvatwad was also arrested.
-
Hooda loyalist Udai Bhan is new Haryana Congress chief
The Congress on Wednesday appointed former legislator Udai Bhan as president of the Haryana Congress. Read: PM Modi says vaccination of kids priority, urges caution at Covid meet with CMs The announcement came after the All India Congress Committee issued a press release, stating that Congress president Sonia Gandhi has accepted the resignation of Kumari Selja from the post of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president with immediate effect.
-
Bihar groom among 3 hurt at wedding event. He was firing in air; arrest soon
A bridegroom in Bihar's Ara town was among three people injured whenThe groom, Ravi Shankar Kumard and his friends fired shots in the air from a country-made revolver at a wedding event late on Tuesday, police said. The groom, Ravi Shankar Kumar, sustained pellet injuries and was taken to hospital where he and two relatives are under treatment. Bhojpur district superintendent of police Vinay Tiwary said the groom and his friend will be arrested.
-
Delhi’s Mohammadpur village will be called Madhavpuram, says BJP
NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit on Wednesday said they have changed the name of south Delhi's Mohammadpur village in south Delhi to Madhavpuram on their own because the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government hadn't acted on the South Delhi Municipal Corporation's proposal in this regard since December. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta along with senior party leaders put up a board with 'Welcome to Madhavpuram' written on it at the entrance of the village.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics