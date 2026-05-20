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B’luru: Bihar student dies by suicide; family alleges mental harassment by coaching centre staff

B’luru: Bihar student dies by suicide; family alleges mental harassment by coaching centre staff

Published on: May 20, 2026 05:52 pm IST
PTI |
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Bengaluru, A 23-year-old student at a private coaching academy here allegedly died by suicide due to mental harassment and humiliation in front of his class over poor academic performance, police said on Wednesday.

B’luru: Bihar student dies by suicide; family alleges mental harassment by coaching centre staff

The deceased was identified as Chunnu Kumar, a native of Bereva village in Bihar's East Champaran district, they said.

Kumar was found hanging from a window at the academy's hostel on May 18 by his roommate, police said.

Following a complaint by Kumar's father, a case has been registered at Kothanur Police Station under Sections 108 , 351 , and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against academy staff, a senior police officer said.

According to the FIR, Kumar had joined the banking coaching programme at the private academy in March.

On May 18, Kumar's father received a phone call from the hostel in charge informing him that his son had died by suicide and asking him to come immediately.

He also spoke to Kumar's roommate, who said Kumar had repeatedly shared that he was feeling depressed due to the humiliation and mental pressure.

"His roommate said he had consoled him, telling him everything would be alright and asking him to stay strong," Kumar's father said.

"All allegations are being looked into, and further investigation is underway," police added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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