BMS Trust issue disrupts Karnataka assembly on last day

The last day of the monsoon session of the Karnataka legislative assembly on Friday was marked by disruptions as the JD(S) staged a protest, demanding the ouster of higher education minister CN Ashwath Narayan and an inquiry into BMS Educational Trust (BMSET) issue.

With the ruling BJP not budging to the demand terming the allegations against the Minister as politically motivated and false, the deadlock continued in the House, resulting in the entire day’s proceedings being washed out, forcing the Speaker to subsequently adjourn the house sine die, amidst a melee.

The Congress alleged that the stalemate and disruption were part of a “conspiracy” to see to it that the discussion on allegations of 40 per cent commission (bribe) in public work levelled by a contractors’ association, that was to be raised by the party, is not taken up for discussion.

JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday in the assembly accused Narayan of quid pro quo in clearing a file allowing billionaire P Dayananda Pai’s appointment as life trustee of BMS Educational Trust (BMSET). He had alleged that this resulted in private hands getting hold of the public charitable trust, which owns properties worth thousands of crores in Bengaluru and diluted the government’s say in the trust’s affairs. Narayan has dismissed Kumaraswamy’s allegations and ruled out any probe.

As the House met for the day on Friday, JD(S) members trooped into the well of the House shouting slogans against Narayan and demanding “justice”. Kumaraswamy said the issue raised by him was serious and shows how the government has failed in its responsibility, and the minister concerned has not responded to allegations made by him with evidence and that his party demands answers from the government.

Noting that the trust was a public property and the government has certain responsibilities towards it, and decisions have been taken against public interest, he demanded answers from the government as to what action will be taken.

Jumping to his brother’s support, senior JD(S) leader H D Revanna alleged that there was rampant corruption in the Higher Education department and he would provide “records” and said, “will it be inquired into, if proved wrong I will quit from my position. I demand a CBI probe.” With the stalemate continuing and the House not being allowed to function, on the advice of Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri called a meeting of floor leaders in his chamber, aimed at resolving the issue, and adjourned the House for some time.

As the negotiations could not resolve the issues with both sides sticking to their stand, JD(S) continued their protest from the well of the House holding placards, when it resumed after a gap.

Speaker Kageri, said that the government has made its stand very clear, requested Kumaraswamy to withdraw the protest and allow the House to function on its last day, and that his party can take up the issue outside the House before the public.

Intervening, Congress leader Siddaramaiah said he has come prepared to raise the 40 per cent commission charge made by the state contractors’ association for which he has been waiting for the last couple of days, and as he is unable to do it because of the stalemate, let the session be extended and he be allowed to raise it on Monday.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy however, ruled out extending the session, and pointed out that Dasara festivities are to begin.

Kumaraswamy, on his part, said the issue he has raised was serious and it is about transferring public property to a private person and his party’s demand is that it need to be investigated by the CBI or CID for the truth to come out, and there is no question of them going back on their demand.

Minister Narayan in his response said, BMSET is a public education trust and does not belong to anyone and cannot go into any private hands as alleged. “Everything is going on legally, these are false allegations made to gain political mileage by tarnishing my image.” “There is no question of inquiry, as everything here has happened as per court orders, the donor trustee to appoint a lifetime trustee (Pai),” he added.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah charged that the stalemate was to avoid or to ensure that he doesn’t raise the 40 per cent commission issue. “The government is trying to cover up its corruption, this looks like a conspiracy.” This resulted in heated exchange between Siddaramaaih and CM Basavaraj Bommai.

Challenging the CM to order a judicial inquiry on all allegations against the government, Siddaramaiah said he had ordered an inquiry in several cases when he was CM. “....why are you afraid of judicial inquiry....Let’s go to the people.” Bommai hit back by pointing out that Siddaramaiah did not order an inquiry into a serious allegation into Arkavathy “redo” issue that had rocked his government.

As the war of words intensified between treasury and opposition benches, the Speaker after tabling answers to questions, a bill, and allowing the CM to make a statement expressing his government’s commitment to positively respond to reservation demand by certain communities including STs, adjourned the House sine die.

