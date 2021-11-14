Bull valued at 1 crore star at Bengaluru’s Krishi Mela; semen in ‘high demand’, says owner

A three-and-half-year-old bull named Krishna, and valued at around ₹1 crore, has emerged as the centre of attraction at this year’s Krishi Mela being held in Bengaluru, news agency ANI reported on Sunday.

Boregowda, who is the owner of the bull said the animal belongs to the ‘Hallikar’ breed, which is considered to be the “mother of all cattle breeds.”

He further told ANI that the semen of this breed is in “high demand” and a dose of the same will be sold at ₹1,000.

More than 12,000 farmers (krishi) have registered for this year’s Krishi Mela, with several of them doing so at the spot, The New Indian Express reported. It comprises as many as 550 stalls wherein traditional and hybrid crop types, technologies and machinery items are displayed besides cattle, marine and poultry, the report added.

The objective in this year’s Krishi Mela stalls is on the sale of seeds, saplings and poultry.

What makes this year’s four-day Krishi Mela special is that it was inaugurated by a tribal woman turned modern farmer on Friday in the absence of Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, reports stated. At the inauguration event of the mela, which is organised by the University of Agricultural Sciences, Premadasappa lit the lamp on the dias.

According to reports, along with Bommai, Karnataka agriculture minister BC Patil was also invited to be a part of the inauguration event of the Krishi Mela but the Election Commission of India (ECI) suggested the university authorities to drop their names due to the model code of conduct pertaining to polls to the Legislative Council.