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BWSSB chief inspects Integrated Water and Sewerage Management Centre ahead of inauguration

BWSSB chief inspects Integrated Water and Sewerage Management Centre ahead of inauguration

Updated on: Apr 27, 2026 03:46 pm IST
PTI |
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Bengaluru, BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar on Monday visited the state-of-the-art Integrated Intelligent Water and Sewerage Management Centre here.

BWSSB chief inspects Integrated Water and Sewerage Management Centre ahead of inauguration

It is a crucial component of the Cauvery Stage 5 project, being implemented with financial assistance from JICA.

He reviewed the final preparations at the facility, officials said.

This massive command centre, being built with assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency, is fully ready for inauguration and will soon be officially dedicated to the public by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, they said.

Established at Shimsha Bhavan in Jayanagar, the integrated command centre ranks among the largest in Asia, featuring cutting-edge technology to manage both the city's drinking water and sewerage networks seamlessly under a single roof, officials said.

"Alongside managing the 775 MLD Cauvery Stage 5 water supply for 110 villages, the centre is a massive system designed to simultaneously monitor and manage the entire city's drinking water and sewerage network in real time," the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board said in a statement.

It is a matter of immense pride that BWSSB is implementing Asia's largest control centre to manage drinking water and wastewater on such a massive scale, Manohar said.

"By adopting complete transparency and the highest level of technology, this centre will bring a new revolution in Bengaluru's water and sewerage management," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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