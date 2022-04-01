C M Ibrahim resigns as Cong MLC, all set to join JD(S)

Senior politician C M Ibrahim, who had recently announced quitting Congress, on Thursday said his resignation as the Member of Karnataka Legislative Council (MLC) has been accepted by its Chairman.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Indicating about joining JD(S) soon and calling it a “true secular party”, he predicted that the Congress will come third in the 2023 Assembly polls, after the JD(S) and BJP respectively.

“I have relieved myself from the burden. About my next move, I have left it to our national leader Deve Gowda (former PM and JD(S) supremo)...It is the unanimous opinion (of supporters) that my next move should be with him,” Ibrahim said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, several people are willing to come to JD(S) and it will start from April-May.

“My wish is that JD(S) should to come to power on its own strength. First will be JD(S), second BJP and third Congress (in 2023 polls). The atmosphere is such that what happened in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab will repeat in Karnataka (for Congress),” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ibrahim said on March 12 he had sent in his resignation from the primary membership of the party to Congress National President Sonia Gandhi.

Noting that Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti has informed him that his resignation has been accepted, he said, he has voluntarily resigned as MLC and the people will take care of his political future.

Rejecting that he had put any conditions to join JD(S), he said, “it’s my house....will I have to put conditions to return to my home.”Further alleging that he quit the Congress because the Leader of Opposition in the Council was not elected by the party on the basis of democracy, despite him having maximum support, Ibrahim in response to a question said, “certainly there is democracy in JD(S), so I have come....when I will join is left to the leadership.”His decision to quit the Congress comes in the wake of the party appointing B K Hariprasad as the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, the post which he was eyeing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A former Union minister and one-time close associate of Deve Gowda, he had joined Congress in 2008, and had been sulking for some time now, upset with the party and its legislature party leader Siddaramaiah.

Recently he had met both JD(S) patriarch Gowda and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and held discussions about joining the party.

Ibrahim had left JD(S) after the 2004 Lok Sabha elections. He was later associated with “AHINDA” (a social movement forged by minorities, backwards and Dalits) in Karnataka led by Siddaramaiah, before both joined the Congress.