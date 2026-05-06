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Caste census will form basis for future policy decision, says CM Siddaramaiah

Caste census will form basis for future policy decision, says CM Siddaramaiah

Published on: May 06, 2026 06:43 pm IST
PTI |
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Mysuru , Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that the ongoing caste census would form the basis for future policy decisions, asserting that the exercise was crucial to advancing social justice in the state.

Caste census will form basis for future policy decision, says CM Siddaramaiah

Addressing a gathering at the Siddarameshwara Jayanti celebrations here, he said caste enumeration was being carried out for the first time since 1931 and would be followed by deliberations once the report is submitted.

"At present, a caste census is underway. After the report comes, we will discuss it and take necessary decisions," Siddaramaiah said.

He underlined the government's commitment to equality, stating, "We are committed to social justice. No one should face injustice. Even if not 100 per cent, we will strive to ensure 99 per cent justice."

Referring to measures aimed at addressing intra-caste disparities, the chief minister said the government had already implemented internal reservation based on revised classifications.

"We have gone beyond the Nagamohan Das report and implemented internal reservation… now it has been revised to 5.25 per cent, 5.25 per cent, and 4.5 per cent. This has been approved by the Cabinet," he said.

 
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