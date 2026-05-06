Mysuru , Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that the ongoing caste census would form the basis for future policy decisions, asserting that the exercise was crucial to advancing social justice in the state.

Caste census will form basis for future policy decision, says CM Siddaramaiah

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Addressing a gathering at the Siddarameshwara Jayanti celebrations here, he said caste enumeration was being carried out for the first time since 1931 and would be followed by deliberations once the report is submitted.

"At present, a caste census is underway. After the report comes, we will discuss it and take necessary decisions," Siddaramaiah said.

He underlined the government's commitment to equality, stating, "We are committed to social justice. No one should face injustice. Even if not 100 per cent, we will strive to ensure 99 per cent justice."

Referring to measures aimed at addressing intra-caste disparities, the chief minister said the government had already implemented internal reservation based on revised classifications.

"We have gone beyond the Nagamohan Das report and implemented internal reservation… now it has been revised to 5.25 per cent, 5.25 per cent, and 4.5 per cent. This has been approved by the Cabinet," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Siddaramaiah said the broader objective was to ensure equitable distribution of resources and opportunities, while reiterating that policy interventions would be guided by constitutional principles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Siddaramaiah said the broader objective was to ensure equitable distribution of resources and opportunities, while reiterating that policy interventions would be guided by constitutional principles. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Our objective is equal share and equal life for all," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Our objective is equal share and equal life for all," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also emphasised the role of education in eliminating inequalities, particularly among marginalised communities, and said empowerment was essential to dismantle entrenched caste hierarchies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also emphasised the role of education in eliminating inequalities, particularly among marginalised communities, and said empowerment was essential to dismantle entrenched caste hierarchies. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Only when people gain such empowerment can caste divisions be eradicated. Education is essential for this," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Only when people gain such empowerment can caste divisions be eradicated. Education is essential for this," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The CM said the government would examine demands raised by various communities and take decisions based on feasibility, while ensuring that benefits reached all sections without discrimination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM said the government would examine demands raised by various communities and take decisions based on feasibility, while ensuring that benefits reached all sections without discrimination. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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