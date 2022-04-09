Caught on CCTV camera: BMW car in Mangaluru jumps divider, rams into scooty

A woman, who was riding a two-wheeler, has been critically injured after a speeding BMW car jumped a divider and rammed into the scooty and two vehicles in Mangaluru's Ballalbagh area on Saturday. The woman, Preeti Manoj, 47, is reportedly in critical condition, while Amay Jayadevan, 7, who was in one of the cars, is learnt to be out of danger. According to local reports, the person driving the BMW car has been identified as Shravan Kumar, 30, from Mannagudda who runs an interior decoration business at Derebail. He has been taken into police custody.

Another woman who was standing on the divider to cross the road had a narrow escape as the car whizzed past her smashing into the two-wheeler on the other side of the road.

A video of the incident is being shared on social media. The woman standing on the divider was also thrown off balance and fell to the ground when the car jumped the divider.

Reports suggest the BMW car driver was under the influence of alcohol. The police is investigating the matter.

