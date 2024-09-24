Cauvery Phase 5 to launch during Dasara: Karnataka DCM Shivakumar says, ‘Our goal is to make Bengaluru water surplus’

The highly anticipated Cauvery Phase 5 project, aimed at delivering water to every corner of Bengaluru, is set to launch during Dasara, according to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Urban Development Minister, DK Shivakumar. Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar.(PTI)

Highlighting the government's commitment, he affirmed that the ultimate objective is to ensure Bengaluru becomes water surplus.

During an inspection of the ongoing work for the project, the Deputy Chief Minister visited key locations, including Krishnapriya Kalyana Mandapa, the pipeline installations at Kengeri, and the water treatment facility at TK Halli. He also reviewed the pump station at Harohalli and engaged with the media to provide updates on the progress.

The Cauvery Phase 5 Water Supply Project is among the largest of its kind in India, designed to supply water to approximately 5 million people in Bengaluru. This monumental project includes the construction of India's largest water treatment plant, with a capacity of 775 MLD. The project is further supported by a cutting-edge flood control system to ensure uninterrupted operations.

Three advanced booster pumping stations have been constructed at TK Halli, Harohalli, and Tataguni, allowing water to be pumped to an elevation of 450 meters - roughly the height of a 50-story building - through steel pipes ranging from 500mm to 2200mm in diameter. These pipes cover a distance of approximately 110 kilometers to deliver water to Bengaluru. The project required the use of 145,000 metric tonnes of steel and 2.4 crore man-hours to complete, making it a feat of modern engineering.

The water conveyed through the Cauvery Phase 5 project will be distributed across Bengaluru's suburbs via a steel trunk main pipeline, reaching reservoirs in Gottigere, Doddakanahalli, Lingadhiranahalli, SMV 6th Block, Kadugodi, and Chokkanahalli.

From these reservoirs, water will flow to areas in Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru South, Batarayanpur, T. Dasarahalli, Mahadevpura, Rajarajeshwarinagar, and Bommanahalli, ensuring water reaches every household in the identified areas.

The project was initially approved in 2014 under the then Congress government, with financial support from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). Now nearing completion, the ₹5,550 crore initiative not only focuses on water supply but also includes a ₹1,000 crore investment in sewage management, a vital aspect of the city's sanitation infrastructure.

The Deputy Chief Minister confirmed that the project will be inaugurated during the Dasara festivities, as most of the major work has been completed. He has directed officials to finalize the remaining tasks and ensure that all arrangements are in place for the launch.

Bengaluru will receive an additional 775 MLD of water from the Cauvery Phase 5 project. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has already facilitated 10.64 lakh water connections, with an additional 4 lakh connections to be provided through this new phase, significantly boosting the board's revenue.

The Deputy Chief Minister acknowledged the challenges faced by Bengaluru residents during the summer due to the depletion of tube wells. He praised the dedicated efforts of BWSSB staff in managing the crisis and assured that preparations are underway to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

"Our goal is to make Bengaluru a water-surplus city through sustainable water management projects," he said.