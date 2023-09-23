Cauvery water row: Karnataka Rakshana Vedike members stage protests in Udupi

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike members on Friday staged a protest near the District collector's office in Udupi against the order released by Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) instructing the state government to follow its order to release water to Tamil Nadu.

Members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike raise slogans during a protest against Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

KRV members tried to hold a Gherao at the collector's office however they were detained by Manipal Police.

Earlier today Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the government is committed to fighting for farmers in the state and further appealed to the farmers to call off the Saturday's 'Bandh' in Cauvery Water row to ensure that no law and order situation is being disturbed in the state.

READ | Decision to be made by Sept 26 on Cauvery water release: Karnataka govt

"I think whatever share will be given to Tamil Nadu, we are bound to it. We have been protecting the farmers. I am appealing to everyone no one should interfere, and no one should call for this 'bandh'. You should be very cautious. The court is very strict on these 'bandh' issues. Tomorrow if anything happens, it will be a law and order problem," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"So, I appeal to withdraw the 'bandh' immediately. We are there to fight. The Karnataka Government is committed to fight for the sake of the farmers of Karnataka," he added.

Various farmer's organisations in Mandya are protesting and have called for a 'Bandh' on September 23 after the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to interfere with the order of Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to Karnataka on releasing 5,000 cusecs of water every day for now to Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the BJP questioned the intentions of the Karnataka government in the Cauvery water row.

"State government is behaving casually in regard to the Cauvery water row and if it continues to neglect such an important issue then pontiffs, farmers and the citizens of Bengaluru will become rebels. The incumbent government had created a big problem for the whole state on this issue and had been committing mistakes from day one," former Karnataka CM Bommai said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

READ | What is Cauvery water row? Latest updates on Karnataka-Tamil Nadu dispute

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to interfere with the order of Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to Karnataka on releasing 5,000 cusecs of water every day for now to Tamil Nadu.

The matter has been a controversial issue between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for decades and they have been locked in battle over the sharing of water from the Cauvery river, which is a major source of irrigation and drinking water for millions of people in the region.

The Centre formed the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) on June 2, 1990, to adjudicate disputes between Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Puducherry with respect to the water-sharing capacities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}