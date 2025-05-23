Centre awaits Karnataka’s nod for revised Bengaluru metro phase-2 costs

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Power, Manohar Lal, on Friday said the Central Government will consider the revised cost estimates for Bengaluru Metro Phase-2 only after the Karnataka State Cabinet approves the proposal and submits it formally to the Centre. Bengaluru has an operational metro network spanning approximately 75 km, while another 145 km is under active construction. (X/MetroRailNews)

The Minister, who was in Bengaluru to review the progress of various urban development schemes, made these remarks during a high-level assessment meeting. According to a statement from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the review also covered issues related to infrastructure planning, water sustainability, and urban reforms.

During the meeting, Manohar Lal was briefed on the current status of the metro network in the city. At present, Bengaluru has an operational metro network spanning approximately 75 km, while another 145 km is under active construction. Earlier this year, the Union Government had sanctioned the 45-km Phase-3 corridor, approving a budget of ₹15,600 crore.

The Karnataka government has now put forward a fresh proposal for Phase-3A of the Namma Metro project. This proposed extension, covering 37 km, is estimated to cost ₹28,400 crore. However, the Minister clarified that the cost estimates for Phase-3A must undergo evaluation by an expert body before the Centre can take a decision. Directions for such an assessment have already been issued, he said.

Approval for the project hinges on a formal response from the state government. “Once the proposal is cleared by the State Cabinet and reaches us, we will initiate the process of sanctioning,” the Minister added.

Besides metro expansion, Manohar Lal also stressed the urgent need to tackle legacy waste and promote sustainable urban practices. He underscored the importance of reusing treated wastewater to address the rising demand for fresh water in cities.

In a push for sustainable urban planning, he advocated for increased Floor Area Ratio (FAR) along public transit corridors. Allowing higher FAR, he said, would promote denser development around mass transit hubs, reduce traffic congestion, and boost public transport usage.

The Minister also encouraged the Karnataka government to implement necessary reforms to become eligible for the Centre’s ‘Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SSASCI)’ scheme for 2025-26. Under this initiative, states can avail of a 50-year, interest-free loan for capital investments beyond existing central schemes.

It may be recalled that the Union Cabinet had already approved two key segments of Phase-2 in 2021 — Phase 2A (Central Silk Board to K.R. Puram) and Phase 2B (K.R. Puram to Kempegowda International Airport via Hebbal), which together span 58.19 km. These segments are being implemented at a combined cost of ₹14,788 crore.

Once completed, these projects are expected to significantly expand Bengaluru’s public transport capacity, offering a vital solution to the city’s mounting traffic and connectivity issues.

