Chandrayaan-3: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and ex CM Basavaraj Bommai laud ISRO scientists

Minutes after the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) spacecraft landed successfully on the south pole of the Moon, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah sent his accolades to the scientists. He called it a ‘landmark achievement’ in the lunar mission for the country.

A view of the Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram to touchdown on the Moon's South Pole, on Wednesday. (ANI)

In X (formerly Twitter), Siddaramaiah wrote, “Congratulations to @isro for the successful landing of Chandrayaan 3's Vikram lander. It is a proud moment for India and a landmark achievement in lunar mission,”

Former chief minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai too said that Bharat’s determination is behind this historic event. He wrote, “Today @isro has put India on the Moon! We are the only 4th country to do so and the first country to land in the south Pole. This exhibits the power of our space scientists. I congratulate #ISRO Chairman and all the scientists. Bharat's resolve and determination is behind this.

He also said that the Chandrayan 3 was conceived and created on the soil of Karnataka. ““It's a proud moment for 140 Crore Indians. Especially 7 core Kannadigas. #Chandrayaan3 was conceived and created on the soil of Karnataka,” he added.

At 6.04 pm on Wednesday, Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft landed on the lunar south pole, the ISRO said. This was India's second attempt to land a spacecraft on the moon and comes less than a week after Russia's Luna-25 mission failed.

At the time of landing, the spirits were high at the spacecraft command center in Bengaluru as ISRO officials and scientists hunched over massive screens monitoring the lander.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the success of Chandrayaan-3 as India became the first country to land on the south pole of the Moon. “When we see such historic moments, it makes us very proud. This is the dawn of new India,” PM Modi said from South Africa from where he joined the ISRO team to watch India make history. He also spoke to ISRO chief S Somanath over the telephone and conveyed his greeting to the team of scientists at ISRO.

