Child marriages went up during Covid, Karnataka topped the list

Experts claim that the numbers are higher than what has been reported. Reason like poverty, illiteracy, superstition, a lack of knowledge about child marriage laws, a lack of interest in educating girl children, and traditional wishes are cited behind this large number of cases. 
In the year 2020-21, Karnataka saw a double increase in the number of child marriage cases.
Published on Mar 24, 2022 12:07 PM IST
In the year 2020-21, Karnataka reported a double increase in the number of child marriage cases. In response to a question, K Govindaraju, Women and Child Development Minister Halappa Achar informed that 296 child marriages were reported in the state in 2020-21. 

The number of reported cases increased by 140 cases, from 156 in 2019-20 to 119 in 2018-19. Hassan had the most cases in the state in 2020-21, with 39, followed by Mandya (34), Mysuru (31), and Ramanagara (31). (20). Hassan, on the other hand, had zero child marriage cases in 2019-20 and three in 2018-19. In 2020-21, Bengaluru reported nine cases.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Karnataka led all Indian states in child marriages in 2020, with 184 cases reported, the Minister added. The minister cited poverty, illiteracy, superstition, a lack of knowledge about child marriage laws, a lack of interest in educating girl children, and traditional wishes of elders as reasons for the increase in numbers. Achar stated that the department was taking several steps to eliminate the evil practice.

In response to a question from Congress member K Govindaraj, women and Achar stated that the government has launched a statewide campaign to prevent child marriages. To raise awareness, the department has launched 'Video on Wheels,' a mobile van campaign in collaboration with the information and broadcasting department, he said.

Narasimha G Rao, a child rights activist, claims that at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, when the lockdown was imposed, the government permitted weddings to take place at home, which increased the risk of child marriage. Rao went on to say that all such marriages should be declared null and void. "All of these children need to be tracked down and their experiences documented. They may also be subjected to sexual abuse and dowry harassment. Parents and children must be counselled and brought back into the fold of education," he stated.

 

