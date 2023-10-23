CISF sub-inspector shoots himself in Mangaluru

Bengaluru

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) sub-inspector died by suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver while he was on duty at New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) early on Sunday, police officials said.

The 58-year-old sub-inspector, a native of Raichur district, was assigned night shift at the NMPT’s main gate. Having completed his duty around 6:30 am, he proceeded to the washroom located adjacent to the main gate and shot himself, officials said.

Police are still clueless about the possible reasons for the extreme step.

“The officer was serving in Mangaluru for the two years and had no issues with subordinates and superiors,” a police officer told HT. He said the brother of the deceased died of cancer 15 days back and he was in depression. “He was serving in Jharkhand before his transfer to Mangaluru. He is survived by his wife and two children. The autopsy was conducted at Wenlock hospital in the city and the body was handed over to his relatives,” the police officer said.

“A case has been registered at Panambur police station and a comprehensive investigation is currently underway to unravel the circumstances leading to this incident,” the officer said.

