Civic body denies nod to install idol, celebrate Holi at Idgah ground

The Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike (HDMP) denied permission to install the Kamanna idol and celebrate the Holi festival at the controversial Idgah Maidan in Hubballi on Thursday.

The permission was denied after the police department said it didn’t have enough time to make the required security arrangements for the event.

The Idagh Maidan was at the centre of the controversy for several years, with Muslim organisation Anjuman-e-Islam contesting the HDMP’s decision to allow Hindu festivals at the ground, which was historically reserved for Eid celebrations.

After the Karnataka high court dismissed the petition in September last year, Ganesh Chaturthi and Tipu Jayanti programmes were conducted for the first time at Idgah Maidan.

On March 7, Rani Chennamma Gajanan Utsav Mahamandali and Shree Gajanan Mahamandal submitted applications seeking permission to install the Kamanna idol at the maidan.

HDMP Mayor Iresh Anchatgeri permitted the same from March 9 to 11. However, after consulting the police department, HDMP commissioner Gopal Krishna B declined the application citing a delay in applying.

Police, in a written statement, informed the district administration that they didn’t have enough time or manpower to arrange for security due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on March 12.

Modi will be in the city to inaugurate the IIT-Dharwad campus and lay the foundation stone for different development works.

HDMP commissioner Gopal Krishna B said that he, along with the Hubballi police commissioner Raman Gupta, held a meeting with the Mahamandali members on Thursday and appraised them on the security concerns.

“Applications related to the maidan were submitted on March 7 when the festival started, and Kamanna idols were installed at all other places on that day itself. Required arrangements cannot be made in such a short duration, and police also said it would be very difficult to make the required bundobust as security arrangements have to be made for the Prime Minister’s programme in Dharwad on March 12,” Gopal Krishna said a during a press briefing.

Police commissioner Gupta said that police needed to be informed at least ten days in advance to provide adequate security for the celebration.

“We need time to approach the headquarters to get the additional forces like quick reaction force, strike force etc. Similarly, we don’t have enough time to install enough CCTV cameras to cover the vantage points. We have already provided security for all Kamanna idols in the city, which were installed on March 7,” he said.

Rani Chennamma Gajanan Utsav Mahamandali president Sanjeev Badaskar said that the police denying permission shows a failure of the police.

“We will decide on further action after a meeting. We had even asked the officials to permit us to install the Kamanna idol for at least one day,” said Badaskar.

