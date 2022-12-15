Class 10 student's innovation: Footwear that can help fight sexual predators

A class 10 student from Karnataka’s Kalaburgi has made headlines for developing an anti-rape footwear which will help girls to protect themselves from sexual predators. The girl - Vijaylaxmi Biradar - also recently won an International Invention and Innovation Expo award in Goa for the innovation, reported India Today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the report, the anti-rape footwear has batteries installed in it which will help the user to retaliate against the predator, when assaulted. “When a person who is wearing this footwear kicks the attacker, the footwear can be used for fighting back. The batteries that are installed in the footwear generates electricity and kicking with the leg is a command to generate electricity from this anti-rape footwear,” Vijayalaxmi said.

It has been also reported that this anti-rape footwear also has a GPS tracking system which will enable the location tracking of the user. An alert will be sent to registered contacts with the exact live location of the person when the person wearing it is in danger.

“The idea to develop this footwear flashed after seeing multiple incidents of rapes and sexual harassments in news few years ago. There are many safety devices for women in the market such as smart watches, belts, among others. But sometimes, women might forget these devices at home which is why I decided to work on an anti-rape footwear which is a regular wearable,” Vijaylaxmi asserted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The teacher of the Class 10 student revealed that she had started working on this project when she was in class 7.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON