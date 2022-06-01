CM Bommai asks Karnataka Education Minister to submit report on textbook row
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the Education Minister B C Nagesh is set to submit a report after considering all aspects of the issue related to the textbook review controversy.
The Chief Minister addressed the media persons at Mangaluru airport and said that the next course of action would be initiated based on the Minister's report.
Reacting to the statement of the Chairman of the Textbook Review Committee, the Chief Minister said, "the Education Minister has been asked to submit a report. The Minister has stated that he would submit a report after considering all aspects of the issue."
He further said, "The Minister had also met the Seer of Adichunchanagiri Mutt and said that he would present the facts with the records. Appropriate action would be taken after getting the report."
Replying to a question on demand for a survey of Malali mosque on the lines of Gyanvapi mosque in Uttar Pradesh, Bommai said that it would not be appropriate for him to speak on the issue as the case is before the court and the issue is coming up for hearing on June 3.
-
Discontent in Congress over Rajya Sabha picks, its Maharashtra leader quits post
Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh on Tuesday wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi announcing his resignation from the post of general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
-
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics