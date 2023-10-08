CM Siddaramaiah clarifies after Shivakumar's liquor licence in Karnataka statement sparks row

Days after Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said the state government was planning to issue fresh liquor licences, chief minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday ruled out any such plans. The opposition parties had attacked the Congress-led Karnataka government after Shivakumar's statement.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah with DCM DK Shivakumar.(PTI)

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Siddaramaiah said, “DK Shivakumar expressed his opinion on liquor licences. He only said it is hard to restrict people from drinking alcohol. I do not think there is a need for new liquor licences in the state. The government will not be issuing any new licences.”

Recently, Shivakumar said, “The liquor licences in Karnataka were issued 30 years ago. We are planning to issue new licences, and these will be given based on the proper location. We are not going to grant any licences in rural areas.”

After the deputy CM’s statement, the BJP and JDS alleged that the Congress wanted revenue at the cost of people’s health. Former Karnataka CM and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy said, “Like Annabhagya, they also want to introduce ‘Madhya bhagya’ (liquor scheme) and play with the health of people. The government should find better ways to increase the revenue of the state.”

In the first budget since the Congress government was voted to power in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah increased duty on all 18 slabs of Indian Made Liquor (IML) by 20% and on beer by 10 %. The revenue target for the excise department’s target was also hiked to ₹36,000 crore.

The chief minister earlier said the increase along with stringent enforcement and regulatory actions, will achieve a revenue collection target for the Excise Department at ₹36,000 crore for the fiscal year 2023-24. Siddaramaiah expressed confidence in these measures contributing to the state’s financial goals.

