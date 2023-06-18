CM Siddaramaiah writes to union health minister for AIIMS in Karnataka's Raichur

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Saturday wrote a letter to union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya and requested him for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) campus at Karnataka’s Raichur. He also stressed that the Raichur area has lower health care, education and per capita income, when compared to the other areas in Karnataka.

Karnataka Chief minister Siddaramaiah.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read - Karnataka govt aims to provide good quality governance: DK Shivakumar

CM Siddaramaiah wrote, “Being one of the aspirational districts of the country, Raichur has lower health, education level and per capita income than other regions. The area is also at a geographical disadvantage since it experiences extreme weather conditions. Such disadvantages have put Raichur in dire need of robust medical institutions. Establishment of AIIMS will ensure world-class facilities in the region.”

Siddaramaiah also highlighted that the development of Kalyana Karnataka region is their top priority. “There is a growing demand from people and representatives for seeing this proposal to fruition. Kalyan Karnataka is one of our top priorities. My colleague Sri N.S Boseraju, Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology has also written to me urging me to push this collective dream. I am certain, that with your farsightedness, you will do the needful. I look forward to your concerted action and directions to the concerned in this regard,”he further added in the letter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON