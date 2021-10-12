Coal shortage: Bengaluru to face power cuts on October 12, 13. Check list of areas

As India faces a shortage of coal, which has impacted power generation in many states, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) took to Twitter to inform that many areas in Bengaluru will face power cuts starting Tuesday, October 12. On Monday, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said he requested the Centre to increase the supply of coal to the state. "I have already stated that we have requested the Centre to increase the supply of coal by four racks," Bommai said.

Full list of areas that will face power cuts on October 12 and 13:

1) Power will be disrupted in Club Road Circle and surrounding areas, HSR Layout, KIMS College, Old Airport Road, Siddapura, Devarabisanahalli, Isro Layout, Uttarahalli among others on Tuesday.

2) Similarly, RBI Layout, Srinidhi Layout, Chunchagatta village, Dodmane Industrial Area, Srinivasa Choultry Road, JP Nagar fifth phase, BTM Layout second stage and other areas will also face power outages from 10am to 5.30pm on Tuesday.

3) In the West Zone, Govindaraj Nagar, Kolimane Road, Subanna Garden, GKW Layout, Vinayaka Layout, Anubhava Nagara, Maruthi Nagara, and Gangondana Hally in the Rajajinagar division are headed for a power outage from 10.30am till 5.30pm on Tuesday.

5) Power interruptions will be witnessed in Domlur Outer Ring Road and Krishna Reddy Layout from 10am to 11.30pm. Domlur Layout and CPWD Quarters will also face a power outage from 11.45am to 1.15pm on Tuesday.

7) HB Samaja Road and Ranganath Colony in the RR Nagara division will also see a power outage between 10am and 6pm. Similarly, there will be a power cut in Sirsi Circle from 10.30am to 12.30pm and in Dwarkanagar from 10am to 1pm.

8) Bhoomika Layout, Patangiri and Krishna Garden in the Kengeri division will also witness disruption in power supply between 9am and 5pm on Tuesday.

9) In the East Zone, power disruption will be witnessed in Hoysala Nagar, 11th Cross, and Meenakshi Temple Road in Indiranagar division from 10am to 4pm.

10) Power cuts will also take place at Royal Enclave and Ponappa Layout in the Shivajinagar division between 10am and 5pm. Similarly, there will be a power cut in Bharath Nagar and Fathima Layout from 11am to 3pm and in parts of Doopanahalli from 2pm to 5pm.

11) Likewise, Rajabhavan and Magadi Main Road in the Vidhanasoudha division will see an outage from 11am to 1.30pm. There will also be a disruption in the power supply on Cunningham Road and Mysore Road between 2.30pm and 5pm.

12) Residents of Kogilu Layout, Agrahara and Thirumenahalli village in Hebbal division will face power outages from 9am to 5pm. Similarly, power disruptions are scheduled for Bagalur Cross between 10am and 5pm and MLA Layout between 11am and 5pm.

13) On Wednesday, there will be a power disruption in the Rajajinagar, RR Nagar and Kengeri sections of West Circle. Likewise, Tumkur Circle will also witness power outage in Tumkur, Madhugiri, Kunigal and Tipatur sections.

14) South Circle Jayanagar, Koramangala and HSR Layout sections will also face power outage. There will also be power disruptions in Ramanagar, Chandapur, Kanakapura and Magadi sections of Ramanagar Circle.

15) Likewise, Malleswaram, Jalahalli, Hebbal and Peenya sections of the North Circle are also headed for a power outage on Wednesday.

Power outages have also been announced in Bengaluru for October 14, BESCOM said.

Meanwhile, many chief ministers have flagged the power crisis issue that might arise in their respective states due to coal shortage in power generation plants. These states include Delhi, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Punjab, and Chhattisgarh. Union home minister Amit Shah also called a meeting on Monday with Power Minister R K Singh and Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi to discuss the ongoing coal shortage in the country.