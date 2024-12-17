Cold wave hits Karnataka: Bengaluru 2-3°C below normal, northern parts to record 6-7°C drop

A cold wave sweeping through North India is expected to impact Karnataka over the next few days, with temperatures in the northern parts of the state dipping 5-6°C below average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). On Monday and Tuesday, Bengaluru's minimum temerature dropped to 12.2°C.

According to Indian Express, Bidar, Vijayapura, Bijapur, and Kalburgi are likely to experience severe cold wave conditions, with temperatures falling to 6-7°C, far below the seasonal norm of 12-13°C for December.

Meanwhile, Yadgir, Raichur, and Bagalkot will see minimum temperatures around 10°C, a significant dip from their usual 14-15°C, the report added. In South Interior Karnataka, temperatures will likely fall by 2-3°C below normal for the next three days, with Bengaluru also witnessing colder nights.

On Monday and Tuesday, Bengaluru's minimum temerature dropped to 12.2°C in areas like Hemmigepura in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, with overall temperatures expected to stay low over the next few nights. It may touch 12.4°C on Tuesday night and 12.9°C on Wednesday. The average minimum temperature for Wednesday is forecasted at 13.3°C.

Rains expected

However, a low-pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal could bring rain to South Karnataka from Thursday, potentially raising the minimum temperatures and stabilizing the cold wave, as reported by the publication.

The IMD has attributed this change to a developing cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal.

Bengaluru coldest since 2010

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that the minimum temperature on Tuesday night could reach 12.4°C—breaking a 14-year record. The last significant drop in December temperatures was on December 24, 2011, when the mercury fell to 12.8°C.

Historical data from the IMD reveals that Bengaluru’s coldest-ever temperature was 7.8°C, recorded on January 13, 1884.

