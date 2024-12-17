'South Indians not eligible for position': Noida job ad sparks outrage, internet calls it 'pathetic'

A job advertisement on LinkedIn has sparked widespread outrage after it stated that “South Indian candidates are not eligible for this position.” The job listing in question was for a Data Analyst position based in Noida.

The post, shared by a Noida-based consulting firm, has drawn sharp criticism, with many calling it discriminatory and unacceptable in a professional setting.

The job listing in question was for a Data Analyst position based in Noida, requiring candidates with 4+ years of experience. While the technical qualifications seemed standard, one clause stood out for its brazen bias—“South Indian candidates are not eligible for this position.

The post quickly caught the attention of social media users, particularly from South India, who expressed anger over such open ‘prejudice’.

Check out the post here:

How did the X users react?

The controversial job post has triggered widespread backlash online, with many users venting frustration and calling out regional bias in employment practices.

Several social media users voiced their anger, highlighting the irony of South Indians often leaving their home states or the country for better opportunities, only to face discrimination when seeking work within India. “Is this even fair? Most of our people leave for other states or countries for jobs, but we get opposed when we demand regional reservations,” wrote one user.

The post also reignited calls for local job reservations. “No surprise. All IT company HRs and managers are from outside. Kannadigas get the last chance. That’s why we need reservation for regional people,” argued another user.

Critics were quick to point out how such bias is often unspoken but prevalent in recruitment. “That’s how it works behind closed doors. In this case, they accidentally put it on the advert,” one user remarked.

Others condemned the advertisement outright, urging action. “Pathetic. This needs to be stopped,” read a comment.

