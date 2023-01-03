Complaint against 18 artistes for ‘insulting’ leaders of Congress

The Karnataka Kuruba Sangha filed a complaint against 18 theatre artists who staged the play ‘Sambshiva’ authored by Jnanapeeth awardee Dr Chandra Shekara Kambara, alleging there were comments derogatory to the former chief minister and Kuruba leader Siddaramaiah.

The drama, directed by Karthik Upamanya, was staged in Bhoomigeetha of Rangayana on December 31.

Soon after the drama started, a viewer, Mohan, staged a lone protest over the drama, alleging there were comments on former chief minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC president DK Shivakumar.

Later he was sent away by the police.

“I have filed a complaint against 18 artists who staged the play Sambashiva at Rangayana. As the assembly election approached, they purposely aimed to desecrate and ridicule popular Kuruba community leader Siddaramaiah,” said state Kuruba association president B Subramanya.

“In the original drama, there were no such scenes or conversations. The director purposely included such conversation. DK Shivakumar was ridiculed as KD uncle. Artists said that you made people lazy by giving all kinds of Bagyas (referring to the welfare schemes introduced during Siddaramaiah’s term) to people, and this is indirectly ridiculing Siddaramaiah, he added.

“The drama hurt the sentiments and respect of fans of Siddaramaiah,” he said.

“In the whole drama, the artists did not mention the name of Siddaramaiah or DK Shivakumar, then how come it is desecrating on both leaders?’’ asked Rangayana director Addanda Cariappa.

“It is freedom of expression guaranteed by the Constitution. Everyone should respect others’ rights. There were hundreds of such dramas earlier staged against all the leaders irrespective of party, did they complain? Even visual media channels making a mockery of all political leaders, did they protest?” He questioned.

Earlier, a section of people tried to disrupt the drama ‘Tipu Nija Kanasugalu’, but the state high court permitted us to stage the drama, he said. ‘’We have received the complaint filed by Subramanya and verified the allegations made in the complaint,” Jayalakshmipuram police inspector L Harish said.

