Complaint against Amazon over 'obscene' Radha-Krishna painting

Boycott Amazon started trending on Twitter as Hindu Janajagruti Samiti on Friday claimed that the e-commerce giant was selling 'obscene' paintings of Radha-Krishna. A memorandum was submitted to Bengaluru's Subramanya Nagar police station requesting action against the e-commerce giant, the organisation said. The painting was also available on the website of Exotic India, the organisation claimed, under the Janmashtami sale. Janmashtami was observed on August 18 and 19. Also Read: Why Bengaluru-based painting seller is under fire on social media on Janmashtami

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Hindu organisation later claimed that the painting was removed from the sites 'quietly' following the uproar. "But this is not enough. Both Amazon and Exotic India must tender unconditional apology and pledge not to hurt sentiments of Hindus ever again," it tweeted.

"Unscrupulous Amazon is constantly disrespecting the national and religious symbols & deities of India! It is necessary that India should take an aggressive stance in order to ensure that @amazonIN does not engage in such activities!" a Hindu Janajagruti leader tweeted.

Amazon has not yet issued any statement over the controversy.

On several earlier occasions, Amazon came under fire for allegedly 'hurting' sentiments in India. In 2019, a case was registered against it as its US website was selling rugs and toilet seat covers with pictures of Hindu gods. Last year, it was criticised for selling bikinis having colours of the Karnataka flag and emblem on the Canada site.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON