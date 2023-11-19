Cong creating peaceful atmosphere without indulging in hate politics: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that the government is creating a peaceful atmosphere in the state without indulging in hate politics. The Chief Minister was responding to the appointment of R Ashok a Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and BJP's claim that it would win 26 seats in the Lok Sabha election.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. (PTI)

Commenting on the election of BJP's R Ashok as Karnataka leader of the opposition, the Chief Minister said, "We are not worried about who is the opposition leader. Our Congress government, formed with the blessings of the people, is fulfilling the promises it made to the them".

He said, "The government is creating a peaceful atmosphere in the state without indulging in hate politics".

In response to former CM HD Kumaraswamy's tweet about the transfer of Vivekananda, the Block Education Officer of Mysore Rural Taluk, the CM said," Kumaraswamy has spoken about him and not about VV Puram, Bengaluru's Inspector Vivekananda who was transferred to Chamarajanagar district".

"Making nonsensical statements out of anxiety," the Chief Minister said taking a dig at Kumaraswamy without taking any name.

CM Siddaramaiah also said that a fitting reply will be given in the upcoming assembly session to the allegations of corruption made by the BJP against the government.

Reacting to BJP's poster movement against Congress, the CM said," People have taught BJP a proper lesson. The BJP and JDS had dreamed of forming a coalition government. But the fact that Congress won 136 seats has made them anxious and they are making meaningless statements," the CM said.

Earlier, attacking HD Kumaraswamy for making up "conspiracy theories" about his son's alleged involvement in a Cash for Posting scam, Siddaramaiah clarified that the phone call he had his son was about corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds and not 'cash for transfer' as alleged by Kumaraswamy.

"Kumaraswamy has become an expert in coming up with conspiracy theories. With just the name of 'Vivekananda', he is trying to fabricate stories. We had issued a clarification that the phone call was about the development of schools using CSR funds and had released the document also. The document which was released was signed off by Mysuru Taluk BEO Vivekananda. Conversation over the phone was about this Vivekananda who had signed off the list of schools for development" the Karnataka Chief Minister said in a post on X.

"Many people can have similar names. Former BJP MLA M P Kumaraswamy was sentenced in a cheque bounce case. Did we say it was H D Kumaraswamy? When Kumaraswamy ridiculed himself by calling 'Yellidyappa Nikhil', did everyone with the name Nikhil answered Kumaraswamy? As a responsible political leader, one should present facts and not conspiracy theories. This series of failed desperate attempts of Kumaraswamy shows he is irresponsible. Sadly, his cry for attention is continuing to expose him further. Instead of wasting time by threading fake narratives, he should talk to his alliance partners and ensure justice for Karnataka on various issues. There is still a chance for Kumaraswamy to accept his mistake and publicly apologise for his failed attempt. Instead of building up on lies, he should end it with an apology" Siddaramaiah added.

The allegation first surfaced when former CM HD Kumaraswamy in a post on X shared the Viral video alleging " This video clip is a proof that the job posting for money, 'Cash for Posting', scam has been going on in Karnataka. Congress' recovery business has come to the fore. Do we need greater proof that Karnataka's collection king father and son of Karnataka's collection King have extorted money? The Chief Minister conducts a transfer business without shame."

Meanwhile, responding to former CM BS Yediyurappa's statement that BJP will come back to power even if the elections are held today, the CM said, "He is sitting in the opposition party after getting only 66 seats in the elections. His son Vijayendra has been made the party's state president, leaving many of his party leaders unhappy".

