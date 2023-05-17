Claimants for CM, DyCM grow across communities

As the Congress high command struggles to resolve the tussle over the chief minister’s post, different caste groups in the state are proposing representation through the post of deputy chief ministers. According to party officials, multiple demands have been made for the deputy chief minister posts, including a proposal to have deputy chief ministers from four major communities in the state- Lingayat, Vokkaliga, Muslims and Dalits.

Amid the race for CM post, communities demand posts for leaders of their choice (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha has written to the Congress high command demanding a CM post for the community. In its letter addressed to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, the Mahasabha said that their demand has to be considered as 38 elected MLAs from the Congress are Lingayats.

Of the 51 Lingayat candidates of the Congress, 38 won, compared with 18 of the 68 fielded by the BJP, a party which considers the community its core vote base. “The community has played a major role in electing MLAs in other 50 seats. The community has shifted its loyalty from BJP to Congress,” says the letter.

A senior MLA, who is a member of the Mahasabha said that even if the CM post is not given to the community, the community should be given of deputy chief minister posts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Belagavi North MLA Asif Sait has demanded that the CM post should be given to KPCC Working President Satish Jarkiholi. “In north Karnataka, Satish Jarkiholi is the leader. He should be given the post. Giving the deputy chief minister post to senior leader Zameer Ahmad Khan is left to the discretion of the party,” Sait said.

Supporters of Ramalinga Reddy, senior Congress leader demanded that he should be given the post. The Karnataka Reddy Jana Sangha said that Ramalinga Reddy is the senior leader of the community and has more experience. “Ramalinga Reddy has been elected to legislature more times than Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah. He deserves to be the deputy chief minister,” he said.

“When Yediyurappa was the chief minister, he gave the minister post to three community members. After him, only one cabinet berth was given and the BJP has paid for it. Ramalinga Reddy should be made DCM and two members of the community should be made ministers,” he demanded.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have written a letter to the Congress high command, if they do not respond, the party will face stiff resistance from the community in coming days.” Muslim community members staged a protest in Gangavathi of Koppal district demanding the post for Congress leader Zameer Ahmad Khan who won from Chamrajpet constituency.

On Monday, Karnataka Waqf Board Chairman Shafi Sadi put forth the demand before the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge reminding him that the community had stood behind the party. Sadi was elected as the Wakf Board President during the tenure of the outgoing BJP government

“Before the elections, we had demanded 30 seats for Muslims but we only got 15 out of which 9 candidates have won. In 72 constituencies, Congress won only because of Muslims. We have stood with the party when it needed us and now it is time to get good ministries in return. We want a deputy CM post, along with portfolios like home, revenue and education,” Shafi Sadi said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A senior leader who served in the 2013 Congress cabinet said a proposal has been made to the party high command by some leaders to have a deputy chief minister from all major communities – Lingayat, Vokkaliga, Muslims and Dalits.

“The proposal is to have a similar system as what the BJP after they formed the government in 2019. Even though the high command is yet to deliberate on the matter, giving importance to communities is crucial. Unlike 2013, where most of the votes came from Ahinda, this is the year all major communities have supported the Congress, so it is important to acknowledge their contribution,” said the leader.

However, it seems unlikely that multiple Deputy CMs from different communities will be appointed. A senior leader who is currently in New Delhi said that DK Shivakumar, who is one of the two main contenders for the CM’s post, might be offered the position of a lone Deputy CM. “When he is offered the post of DyCM, creating more Deputy CM posts would create further friction,” the leader said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arun Dev Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics....view detail