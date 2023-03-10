Congress didn’t give electricity during regime

Union parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi took a swipe at the Congress on Thursday and said as the party did not provide adequate electricity during its regime, it led to an increase in population in the country.

Pralhad Joshi took a swipe at the Congress on Thursday and said the party did not provide adequate electricity during its regime (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a roadshow during the Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Hassan district, “Now, the Congress is saying they will give free electricity. Do you believe that they will give free electricity? During their regime, they never used to give electricity...The population increased during the Congress regime because they couldn’t give electricity properly,” Joshi said.

In January, Congress promised to provide 200 units of free power to all households in the state if the party is voted to power.

The party had also announced the ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme for the women of Karnataka. Under this scheme, each housewife in the state is promised Rs. 2,000 per month.

The party claimed that these schemes will help Kannadigas fight inflation in the state and save up for essentials such as food, education for children, and healthcare. Karnataka is set to go to polls by May this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier this week, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai also attacked the Congress for its election promise to provide 200 units of free power to all households, and called it “power politics”.

Meanwhile, Joshi also said Congress had no moral right to talk about corruption.

Joshi was referring to the Congress demanding Bommai’s resignation after a raid by the Lokayukta Police on the office of a BJP MLA, catching his son receiving a bribe of ₹40 lakh.

Channagiri BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa resigned as the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd (KSDL) chairperson after his son’s arrest in a bribery case. Prashanth Madal, a chief accountant in BWSSB, was caught red-handed by Lokayukta Police while taking a bribe of ₹40 lakh on behalf of his father over a government contract.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Congress is yet to react on the comments.