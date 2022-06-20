Congress fuelling stir against Agnipath: Karnataka CM Bommai

The ‘dharna’ staged by Khanapur MLA Anjali Nimbalkar in Karnataka is proof that the Congress is adding fuel to fire all over the country, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday.

In Belagavi on Saturday, Nimbalkar a group of youth gathered at the taluk stadium to discuss the shape of the protest. Nimbalkar, said that she would stand with the students in their justified fight against the scheme.

“I am not afraid to expose the misdeeds of the ruling party. The hopeless BJP government, has brought in a useless scheme. It is aimed only at destroying the careers of young people and to see that they remain unemployed all their lives,’’ she said, according to reports.

Speaking to the media persons about the recently launched Agnipath recruitment scheme, Bommai said, “Agnipath is a novel scheme. The system of inducting youth for military training is prevalent all over the world. If the youth gets into military training at the age of 17-21 years, they would get many opportunities after a stint in the military. They would be inducted into paramilitary.”

“The sit-in demonstration staged by the Khanapur MLA is an evidence that the Congress is adding fuel to the fire with regard to the ongoing agitation against the Agnipath scheme,” Bommai said.

“The scheme has been launched to have a young military for a well-trained, fit population. The Union government is likely to address the apprehensions of those who have already written the exam. But violence and arson, setting fire to trains are unpardonable. Passengers are being inconvenienced, public property is being destroyed. This is a politically motivated act. People will see and understand it very soon,” he added.

Condemning the protests against Agnipath Scheme, Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday assured the recruitment of Agniveers to the state police after they complete their service under the recently launched Central government’s Agnipath recruitment scheme.

“Karnataka government will induct Agniveers into state police after completion of their service in the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme. I condemn the protests that are happening to oppose this scheme,” the home minister told a news agency.

Police resorted to lathi-charge after a protest turned violent in Dharwad on Saturday over the Union government’s Agnipath model for the short-term induction of soldiers into the armed forces. This is the first protest reported in Karnataka.

The incident in Dharwad comes in the wake of violent protests against the new defence recruitment scheme, which continued across India for the fourth consecutive day with agitators burning down more trains, buses and buildings and clashing violently with the police.

Around 200 youths took out the march from Old SP Circle. According to the police, the aspirants had gathered at Kala Bhavan in Dharwad from various parts of the district and wanted to stage a protest.

The protesters later submitted a memorandum to the Additional Deputy Commissioner of the district. Following this, they demanded permission to take out a rally, which was denied. This resulted in a section of protesters pelting stones on a bus nearby, leaving it damaged partially. In response, police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse all the protesters, police sai

Hubballi-Dharwad police commissioner Labhu Ram said around 200 youths were said to be recently selected for the physical test in army recruitment, and others were opposing the scheme. They assembled at the old DSP Circle in Dharwad in a bid to hold the rally to Kalabhavan and further to the deputy commissioner’s office.